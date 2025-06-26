'I'm Not Sure Where to Go From Here': 27-Year-Old Asks Reddit If Moving Back Home Is Her Only Option

It's common for young adults to move out of home shortly after graduating college, especially if they spent their college years in student housing. However, living with your parents for a few years after graduating college offers several financial advantages, and a 27-year-old is considering those benefits.

She graduated with an information technology degree last year but hasn't yet found a job in her field. She's currently working part-time at a fast food restaurant and feels like she is wasting her money on rent. Furthermore, she has bad credit.

"I'm not sure where to go from here," she stated.

Redditors offered their advice and shared their experiences with living alone and moving back to their parents' house.

Move Back And Rebuild Your Finances

Many Redditors encouraged the 27-year-old to move back home to rebuild their finances. A few people shared their success stories of moving back home and paying off debt.

"I was able to create a savings [account] and have enough money to pay off a good chunk of my debt!" one Redditor explained.

It's easier to build your finances when you live with your parents because you will have fewer expenses. You won't have to make monthly rent payments, and some of your other expenses will be covered as well. It also helps when multiple people can run errands like grocery shopping and laundry instead of all of those responsibilities falling on one person.

These Times Are Different

Some people feel embarrassed that they have to move back with their parents, especially after they enjoyed a few years of living alone. The 27-year-old may have that concern since she was worried about the post getting a lot of downvotes because she is considering moving back home in her late 20s.

While young adults may hear stories about how their parents married and bought a house in their late 20s, they had an easier financial environment than Gen Z. One Redditor mentioned this in the comments so people wouldn't feel as bad about moving back with their parents or feel like they aren't progressing as much as they would like to.

"The times we are in are very different from when your parents and grandparents were in their prime. Housing is not affordable; inflation and the value of the dollar places you at an insane disadvantage. Lower/Middle-class families can only get ahead by banding together. No shame in survival," one commenter stated.

Your Parents Won't Be Around Forever

If you have a good relationship with your parents, moving back in with them can lead to plenty of pleasant memories. It's easy to forget that the people we cherish will eventually no longer be with us.

Finances aren't the only driving force between more people living with their parents. People who love their parents may just want to spend more time with them. Some people do not move out until they get married. Other commenters suggested staying at home until you find a more stable job.

"It was good to keep in touch with my parents again, help out a bit in the house until I could get my income back up and move out again," one Redditor said about their experience.

