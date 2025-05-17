Warren Buffett Says His Daughter Sends Photos of His Mayo And Gravy-Laden Meals to His Doctors — 'They Learned to Give Up'

Warren Buffett has never made any apologies for his diet—and he certainly isn't starting now.

The 94-year-old investing icon is just as famous for his love of Cherry Coke and fast food as he is for picking winning stocks. He drinks multiple cans of Cherry Coke a day, starts his mornings with McDonald's, and owns Dairy Queen. If it's loaded with sugar, salt, or nostalgia, there's a good chance it's on Buffett's plate.

In a memorable moment from the 2019 Netflix documentary "Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates," Buffett gives viewers a glimpse into the culinary side of the Oracle of Omaha—one that's unapologetically rooted in comfort food and childhood favorites.

The scene begins with Buffett and Bill Gates playing bridge, a game Buffett has long described as the perfect mental workout and a personal obsession. From there, the pair move on to lunch, where their decades-long friendship plays out not over market talk, but burgers, Cokes, and milkshakes. Two of the world's richest men, bonding over greasy food like old college roommates.

In front of Buffett: a hamburger, a Coke, and what looks to be a strawberry milkshake crowned with whipped cream. Buffett immediately pops the top bun off his burger and starts shaking salt over the patty. Then he shakes some more. And some more. It's less seasoning, more snowfall.

Without missing a beat, he shrugs and offers the kind of Buffett logic that only he could get away with: "I really found what I like to eat by the time I was six. Saved a lot of experimenting since then by just continuing to put a lot of salt on hamburgers and go to it."

Gates, watching the ritual unfold, asks if his doctors ever push back on his dietary choices.

Buffett, grinning and wiping his mouth, replies, "They learned to give up."

But his daughter hasn't. Buffett reveals that she takes a more proactive approach—documenting his meals and keeping his medical team in the loop whether he likes it or not. "My daughter keeps taking pictures. She had a picture of me the other day with a ton of mayonnaise on something, e-mails it to all of my doctors and they all immediately respond."

And it's not just mayo. "She's taking pictures of potatoes with gravy," Buffett adds, raising his hand to mimic a towering pile. "I like to size things."

The conversation eventually shifts to global health, as Buffett asks Gates about progress on polio eradication. But the image that lingers is Buffett, just a couple years shy of 90 at the time, joyfully ignoring medical advice and doubling down on the foods he's loved for decades.

For Buffett, the secret to long life might just be simple: bridge with friends, burgers with extra salt, and absolutely no experiments with kale.

