This Is The One Money Talk You Need To Have Before Getting Married: Ramit Sethi Reveals How It Left Him Sweating And Confused

Financial expert and bestselling author Ramit Sethi, known for his books and the Netflix show How to Get Rich, recently shared a difficult but important conversation he had with his wife, Cassandra, before they got married: about prenups.

What Happened: In an episode of his Money for Couples podcast, he and Cassandra spoke candidly about the lead-up to a prenuptial agreement before their 2018 wedding.

"I'm sweating thinking about it right now," Sethi admitted. "The first time I brought it up, I remember I had talked to so many people, gotten advice, planned what I was gonna say and I was very nervous about it."

Cassandra was open to the idea, but their conversation quickly turned sour. "We started going back and forth and I was very confused, very hurt because I'm like, ‘I'm not trying to trick anybody here,'" Sethi recalled.

The friction stemmed from their differing views of money. While Sethi focused on the numbers and tried to draw up a "generous" agreement, Cassandra was considering the emotional weight of the situation.

To resolve their issues, the couple consulted a therapist. "That really opened up conversations that we hadn't been able to have because my answer was like, ‘growth, of course, look at the compounding.' And her answer was, ‘safety,'" Sethi said.

Why It Matters: Money managers and legal experts often regard prenups as an essential aspect of marriage. Suze Orman highlighted this in 2020: "If you cannot talk money to the person that you are about to marry, you are doomed for failure because money is going to run through your relationship more than anything else."

Dave Ramsey has also advised many individuals who call in to his show to sign prenuptial agreements, and recommended that couple join their finances instead of splitting costs.

The Sethis eventually found common ground and regard the prenup conversation as a milestone in their relationship, setting the stage for a solid marriage in the years that followed.

The number of Americans considering prenups is on the rise. According to a Harris poll conducted in 2022, the number of people who have signed a prenup has climbed to 15%, compared to just 3% in 2010.

