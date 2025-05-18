Inflation Still Tops Americans' Financial Concerns, But New Worries Are Emerging

It's no surprise that money remains a major source of stress for many Americans. From rising living expenses to uncertainty about retirement, financial anxiety continues to weigh heavily on households — and it's not just about what's happening today, but about how secure people feel about their futures.

A recent Gallup survey offers new insight into what's weighing on American households. Inflation remains the most-cited financial concern, named by 29% of respondents. That number is down from 41% in 2022 — a notable drop — but still much higher than pre-2021 levels.

It's clear that people are still feeling the aftershocks of the inflation surge, even if price increases have slowed. The survey also found that housing costs and a general lack of money tied as the second-biggest concerns, each cited by 12% of Americans.

While inflation worries have eased, broader financial anxiety has not. A record-high 53% of Americans say their financial situation is getting worse, while just 38% say it's improving. Nearly six in 10 are worried they won't have enough for retirement or to cover major medical expenses. And 57% fear they won't be able to maintain their current standard of living — a concern that's grown 15 points since 2019.

The worry is widespread but varies by income. Middle-income households are the most likely to name inflation as their top issue. Lower-income households are more focused on making ends meet, while upper-income respondents are more concerned about investments and retirement planning.

So while inflation may no longer be dominating headlines, its impact continues to ripple through Americans' wallets and confidence. Whether these concerns grow or ease will likely depend on the direction of economic policy, especially new tariffs and their potential to push prices higher again. For now, caution and concern remain the norm.

