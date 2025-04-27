A growing number of Americans are concerned about their personal finance situation.

In a new national survey, more than half of respondents — 53% — said their personal financial situation is getting worse, marking the highest level of financial pessimism recorded since the poll began more than two decades ago.

The findings highlight a deepening sense of economic unease. Only 38% of those surveyed said their financial situation is improving, down from 43% a year ago. The previous lows for this sentiment were during major economic downturns in 2008, 2020, and 2023, underscoring the weight of current anxieties.

While lower-income households were more likely to report worsening finances, the decline in optimism was felt across all income brackets.

The survey also revealed notable partisan divides: most respondents from one political party reported declining financial conditions, while those aligned with the opposing party expressed a more optimistic view. These splits suggest that political outlooks continue to influence perceptions of economic well-being.

In addition to personal finances, expectations about the broader economy have taken a downturn. More than half of respondents now expect the stock market to decline, a reversal from earlier this year when optimism was stronger.

Inflation is also top of mind, with a growing number of people believing that prices will continue to rise in the months ahead. Similarly, nearly half of respondents expect unemployment to increase, signaling broader concerns about job security and the strength of the labor market.

Economic Shifts

These shifts come amid recent economic and political developments that may be shaping consumer sentiment. From fluctuating markets to high-profile policy announcements, uncertainty appears to be weighing heavily on how Americans view both their current situations and the country's financial future.

The surge in financial pessimism raises questions about spending habits, savings, and long-term planning. If these trends continue, they could have ripple effects on the broader economy — from slower consumer spending to reduced investment in housing, education, and other major life decisions.

For now, the survey paints a sobering picture: Americans are bracing for tougher times ahead, and confidence in both personal and national economic outlooks is on the decline.

Image: Shutterstock