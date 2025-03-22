President Donald Trump recently took to his social media handle about falling egg prices, claiming they are ‘WAY DOWN’ from the “Biden inspired prices” just weeks ago.

In a post on Truth Social, he added, “Groceries and Gasoline are down, also.”

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has announced plans to import millions of eggs from Turkey and South Korea in an effort to alleviate the rising cost of eggs in the U.S.

BBC reports that Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins confirmed that the U.S. is negotiating with other countries for egg supplies, with officials expecting the short-term importation to reach “hundreds of millions of eggs.”

The bird flu crisis, which started in 2022, has caused severe disruptions to the egg supply, contributing to a 65% surge in egg prices over the past year. Prices are projected to rise another 41% in 2025, BBC adds.

To combat the crisis, the U.S. Department of Agriculture unveiled a $1 billion plan aimed at addressing the bird flu outbreak.

The plan includes measures such as $500 million for biosecurity efforts, $100 million for vaccine research, and $400 million for farmer relief programs.

Rollins told reporters at the White House that the U.S. will return to sourcing eggs domestically once the egg-laying industry is fully restocked, BBC notes.

The administration’s plan also includes free consulting services for commercial egg farms to help prevent future outbreaks. While some countries, including Poland and Lithuania, have also been contacted for possible egg exports, the goal is to restore U.S. egg production to full capacity as soon as possible.

As the bird flu continues to affect the poultry industry, the administration aims to stabilize egg prices while addressing the ongoing supply shortages.

