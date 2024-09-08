Record Number Of '401(k) Millionaires' Even In Times Of Financial Uncertainty

Fidelity Investments‘ second-quarter retirement analysis reveals a significant increase in the number of retirement millionaires, with 401(k) millionaires rising 2.5% to 497,000 and IRA millionaires increasing 6% to 398,594. This growth marks the third consecutive quarter of expansion for retirement savers’ assets, driven by strong contribution levels and favorable market conditions.

The analysis shows that average account balances have reached near-record highs. IRA balances increased to $129,200, while 401(k) balances rose to $127,100, representing substantial growth compared to five and 10 years ago. Generation X account holders have made particularly notable progress, with IRA contributions at their highest level in five years.

Despite these positive trends, Northwestern Mutual‘s “2024 Planning & Progress Study” indicates that many millionaires still harbor financial uncertainties. Only 32% of American millionaires consider themselves “wealthy” and nearly half believe their financial plans need improvement – a huge opportunity for financial advisors. Their primary concerns revolve around the impact of taxes on retirement savings, with many wondering how much money they’ll need for a comfortable retirement and whether they might outlive their savings.

To address these concerns, millionaires are adopting various strategies. The most common approaches include making strategic withdrawals from traditional and Roth accounts to stay in lower tax brackets, using a mix of traditional and Roth retirement accounts and making strategic charitable donations. Many are also utilizing health savings accounts, permanent life insurance and annuities for their tax benefits. Choosing between these products, and getting the mix right, is difficult, and a great avenue for financial advisors to bring value to their clients.

The study reveals that millionaires are significantly more likely to work with financial advisers, with 69% doing so compared to 33% of the general population. This trend underscores the value placed on professional guidance in navigating complex financial landscapes and addressing retirement concerns.

While the growth in retirement millionaires is encouraging, the persistent financial uncertainty among this group highlights the ongoing challenges in retirement planning. It emphasizes the importance of comprehensive financial strategies that address not only wealth accumulation but also long-term financial security and tax implications in retirement and points to the needs that financial advisors can help fill.

Image via Unsplash.