10 Personal Finance Experts To Follow On Twitter
Being financially literate and knowing the rules of money management can help make your income work harder for you and get the most returns from your savings.
Here are some personal finance experts to follow on Twitter for their advice and tips.
1. Wise Bread
Twitter handle: @wisebread
Followers: 73,000+
From student loans to retirement plans, Wise Bread offers some great tips. Whether you’re looking for cost-effective home remodeling ideas or looking for alternatives to costly medicines, this is a great Twitter handle to follow.
2. Get Rich Slowly
Twitter handle: @getrichslowly
Followers: 66,000+
The namesake blog was named the most inspiring money blog by Money magazine. The handle shares interesting interviews with advice from millionaires to debt management experts.
3. Nicole Lapin
Twitter handle: @NicoleLapin
Followers: 52,000+
Lapin is the bestselling author of "Rich Bitch." This financial journalist has had articles published by various sites, including CNN, CNBC and Bloomberg.
4. GOBankingRates
Twitter handle: @GOBankingRates
Followers: 36,000+
This has a good mix of investment advice and personal finance tips. From trading cryptos and managing stocks to knowledge about unemployment benefits, you will find a wide range of information here.
5. John Schmoll
Twitter handle: @FrugalRules
Followers: 32,000+
From comparing TV streaming services to listing jobs for specific skills, this is an interesting handle to follow. You can also find tips on saving while shopping.
6. David Ning
Twitter handle: @MoneyNing
Followers: 18,000+
You can follow this handle for advice on how to manage your finances to achieve financial freedom and plan for a financially secure retirement.
7. Kimberly Palmer
Twitter handle: @KimberlyPalmer
Followers: 14,000+
Follow this writer to know more about credit cards and banking. Palmer’s tweets are around credit card usage, rewards programs, how to get by on a limited budget and choosing the right bank account.
8. Melanie Lockert
Twitter handle: @MelanieLockert
Followers: 11,000+
Lockert is a self-employed writer and has been writing on finance and overall wellness for several years. Apart from personal finance tips, enjoy the feel-good quality of her tweets.
9. Cameron Huddleston
Twitter handle: @CHLebedinsky
Followers: 8,000+
Huddleston is an award-winning personal finance journalist and speaker. You can get advice on unique jobs and salary negotiations and get insight into how to manage your family’s finances.
10. GE_Miller
Twitter handle: @GE_Miller
Followers: 2,500+
Get updates on taxes, homeowner assistance and bank accounts here. You can also read about credit and shopping offers.
