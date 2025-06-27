Chamath Palihapitiya Asks Just 1 Interview Question, And Says It Filters Out The Fakes

Investor and SPAC King Chamath Palihapitiya has conducted job interviews for thousands of people over the years for his various companies.

During an episode of the All-In Podcast, Palihapitiya shared the one question he asks potential job candidates in an attempt to filter out potential applicants.

The One Question: When searching for potential job applicants, Palihapitiya said he has a go-to method for finding the right candidates.

“There’s one question that I always go to that I think is the most predictive of your ability to contribute in a company,” Palihapitiya said.

The investor said that he tells a candidate to take a few minutes to think about something they are an expert on and then explain it to him in around two minutes.

Why It’s Important: Palihapitiya said the question helps find out if the candidate has a clear mind, can simplify topics and can communicate properly to another person.

Palihapitiya said the ability to communicate and get someone else on the same page as you can be determined with the question.

“And that’s a very powerful skill inside a company,” Palihapitiya said.

The question also shows that people can “focus deeply on one goal.”

The investor also said the question can help get rid of people who are coached or trained on how to ace an interview or can be too robotic in nature.

“That’s a huge filter.”

Photo: Kathy Hutchins on Shutterstock.com