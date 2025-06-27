A Rookie Investor Says, 'I Have Made Multiple Years Of My Salary In One Week.' He Admits, 'I Do Not Believe I Can Go Back To Normal Life'

A novice investor claims he made over $200,000 in just one week trading options, saying the experience has made it hard to return to everyday life. On Reddit’s r/wallstreetbets, he shared a screenshot of his Robinhood HOOD account showing a balance of $210,000 and a nearly 4,000% return in the past month.

“I have made multiple years of my salary in one week,” he wrote. “No matter how this ends, it’s been a great ride.”

Starting With $55,000

The investor revealed he began trading just three months ago with $55,000. He confirmed that his gains came from selling SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY call and put credit spreads, often using 0DTE—zero days to expiration— contracts. His screenshots showed multiple positions closed on June 20 with returns ranging from 36% to 72%.

0DTEs are trades that expire the same day they’re made. They’re popular with short-term traders looking to profit from quick market moves within hours.

“It made me understand that normal people are selling their time for money, and the rich are buying their time with money,” he commented later. He admitted that the rush of winning large trades changed how he thinks about work and life altogether. “I do not believe I can go back to normal life.”

A Warning From Those Who’ve Been There

Dozens of users who had experienced similar wins warned that it rarely lasts. “I did something similar back in 2020,” one wrote. “I felt like a genius and started drinking my own Kool-Aid. Then I lost half of what I made and it's been a five-year slog to get back.”

Another said: “Be careful. Going back to a 9-to-5 is really, really f***ing hard.”

The OP responded with appreciation: “Thank you for the advice, especially for someone who has tread this path before me. I will consider this, brother.”

While many were urging caution, a few users encouraged him to keep trading, saying things like, “Race ain’t over till you have $2.5 million after tax,” and “Don't quit, keep going until you get a million.”

But the majority were clearly worried. Some pointed out that the trading strategy was sustainable only with discipline and a healthy exit plan. “Don't lie to yourself that you're some genius of investment, you GAMBLED and lucked out,” one said. “Take the money, put it into some non-gambling investment and retire early.”

The top comment, with over 15,000 upvotes, was straightforward: “Bro, stop and restart with 10k, get your life situated. You'll never regret it.”

By the end of the thread, he said he intended to withdraw at least $100,000 and was weighing his options. “I believe making $200,000 in one month is significant and advances my timetable for retirement,” he wrote.

For now, he seems to be sitting at the intersection of life-changing luck and community-driven wisdom.

Image: Shutterstock