Immerse Yourself Now,' Says Google DeepMind's Demis Hassabis — Why Gen Alpha Must Become AI 'Ninjas' Before It's Too Late

"Immerse yourself now in AI tools," said Google DeepMind Chief Executive Officer Demis Hassabis on the May 23 "Hard Fork" podcast. His warning to Gen Alpha came as generative AI writes code, mixes music, and even drafts medical briefs. "Kids who master these tools early will ride the next wave," he added.

Gen Alpha’s AI Sprint

Just three days earlier, Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL)) filled Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California for Google I/O, unveiling over 100 AI upgrades across Gemini, Search, Gmail, Maps, Android XR, video generation, and more.

Those blitz moves underscored how quickly generative systems have progressed since OpenAI's ChatGPT vaulted onto screens in late 2022, igniting a global rapid burst of research and development activity sprint inside every Fortune 500 deck.

Corporate adoption is following suit. Deloitte 2025 Global Gen Z and Millennial Survey released in mid-May found 74% of Gen Z workers—and 77% of millennials—expect generative AI to reshape their jobs within a year, and most are up-skilling.

Yet 57 % of Gen Z and 56 % of millennials already use GenAI, but significant concern persists: many fear it will cut available jobs and hinder workforce entry, driving 70 % of Gen Z and 59 % of millennials to develop new skills weekly in preparation for tomorrow's AI‑driven roles

Hassabis believes the finish line is closer than critics think. In a Wired interview published last month, he predicted machines could match human reasoning in "five to 10 years," crediting Gemini's emerging agentic abilities.

That horizon, he argued at I/O, would create new roles caring for fleets of AI agents—not eliminate work wholesale.

On "Hard Fork," he fleshed out the playbook: master prompt engineering, reinforce math basics, then cultivate adaptability and resilience. He said teenagers should "become a sort of ninja using the latest tools.”

Microsoft Corp. MSFT is echoing the same sentiments. In an April 4 episode of the "Big Technology" podcast, Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman said tomorrow's professionals will supervise swarms of copilots the way managers guide teams, so tinkering with models today is the surest hedge against obsolescence.

He predicted that within the next 10–15 years, workdays will move beyond using tools or software, evolving into “symbiotic relationships” with AI agents. People will spend their time managing, guiding, and iterating with AI assistants rather than performing tasks directly.

Universities are scrambling to formalize that tinkering. Rice University announced a standalone Bachelor of Science in AI in May, one of the first in the country.

But as machines inch closer to human reasoning and schools race to catch up, one question looms: will Gen Alpha shape the future of AI—or find themselves racing to keep up with the tools already shaping them?

