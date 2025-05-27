Think You're Middle Class? You Might Not Be — Surprisingly Most People Are Really Off On What It Takes To Fall Into This Category

Middle class. It sounds safe. Sensible. Maybe even a little smug — like a reliable sedan with a good credit score. For many Americans, it's the label that feels right: not too rich, not too poor. But according to the latest numbers, there's a good chance that what you think is middle class… isn't.

A Pew Research Center analysis, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey, found that only about 51% of Americans actually fall into the middle-income tier. That means nearly half the country is either above or below the range — and most don't even realize it.

Pew defines the middle class as households earning between two-thirds and double the national median income. For a three-person household, that's anywhere from $56,600 to $169,800, adjusted for cost of living in metro areas.

That range might sound wide — because it is. But even within it, the middle class is shrinking in influence. Middle-income households now account for just 43% of total U.S. household income, down from 62% in 1970. Meanwhile, upper-income households have grown their share from 29% to 48%.

What's more telling is who falls outside the middle. Pew's breakdown shows that Black, Hispanic, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and American Indian/Alaska Native populations are disproportionately represented in the lower-income tier. For example, 47% of American Indian or Alaska Native households are classified as lower income, compared to just 24% of white households.

Net worth paints an even starker picture. According to the Federal Reserve, middle-income households have a median net worth of $356,300 — a noticeable jump from the $204,100 figure previously cited by Pew, which uses a different methodology. For comparison:

Lower-income households: $93,300

Upper-income households: $1,036,200





If that sounds dated, it's not by accident. Most federal surveys — including the Fed's Survey of Consumer Finances — are conducted on a three-year cycle. The data being referenced here is the most recent available, with the next major update expected in 2026.

So yes — you might earn a "middle class" income but still be way off when it comes to wealth. Or you might fall short on income but have accumulated assets that bump you up.

If you're trying to figure out where you land, this might be a good time to review more than just your paycheck. Take stock of your full financial picture — savings, debts, home equity, retirement accounts. You may want to consult a financial advisor to see where you really stand, and whether you're building toward the class you think you're in.

Because these days, just feeling middle class doesn't mean you are. And assuming you're on track could mean you're ignoring cracks in the foundation.

