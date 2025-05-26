Trump Says He'll Fix Social Security — But These 4 Changes Are Completely Out Of His Hands

Social Security is a hot topic as we get further into a second Trump administration, especially as concerns grow over its long-term funding. President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he wants to protect and strengthen the program. But while he's proposed some updates and spoken out on potential reforms, there are several key changes that simply aren't up to him.

Here are four Social Security changes that Trump — or any president — does not have the authority to make alone.

1. Eliminating Social Security Benefit Taxes

Trump campaigned on promises to eliminate taxes across several areas, including taxes on Social Security benefits. However, the president doesn't have the unilateral authority to remove these taxes; it must be done through Congress.

While a president can push for reform, Congress must pass legislation to change or eliminate these taxes. For example, lawmakers recently introduced bills like the You Earned It, You Keep It Act to remove these taxes, but none have passed yet.

Social Security's tax structure is fixed in law, so any meaningful adjustments require legislative approval — not just a presidential order.

2. Changing How Cost-of-Living Adjustments Are Calculated

Each year, Social Security recipients may receive a cost-of-living adjustment to help their benefits keep up with inflation. These adjustments are based on the consumer price index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W, a formula that's been in place since the 1970s.

Although a president can express support for changing how COLAs are calculated, they can't do it alone. "No president can unilaterally change how COLAs are calculated," finance expert Andrew Lokenauth told GoBankingRates. "This requires an act of Congress."

That means even if Trump wanted to raise or lower annual COLAs, he'd need lawmakers on Capitol Hill to draft and pass legislation to make it happen.

3. Raising the Full Retirement Age

Some lawmakers have floated the idea of gradually raising the full retirement age, especially in response to longer life expectancies and Social Security's funding challenges. But again, this isn't something the president can decide.

Trump has publicly opposed raising the retirement age, but whether he supports or rejects the idea doesn't change the process: only Congress can change the law that sets the retirement age.

"The president can't just decide to raise the retirement age," Lokenauth explained. The last time the retirement age changed was in 1983, through bipartisan legislation.

4. Adjusting Payroll Tax Rates

Social Security is funded mainly through payroll taxes — currently 6.2% from employees and another 6.2% from employers. Many Americans assume a president could raise or lower these rates, but that's not the case.

"The current 6.2% employee rate needs congressional approval to change," Lokenauth told GoBankingRates. While a president can temporarily defer payroll tax collection — as was done during the COVID-19 pandemic — they cannot change the tax rate itself.

Social Security's tax rate and benefits are set by law, so only Congress can make official adjustments, with the president signing the law once passed.

What the President Can Do

While the president can't make sweeping changes on his own, he does play an important role in Social Security. As seen so far during Trump's second term, he made administrative changes like ending paper checks, appointing new leadership, and reorganizing staffing.

But the power to change Social Security's structure — such as taxes, benefits, and eligibility rules — lies with Congress.

So while his promises may sound bold, actual reforms require teamwork between both parties in Washington. And as of now, despite many proposals over the years, no major reform bill has made it into law.

