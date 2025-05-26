Suze Orman Says She Still Pays $700 Monthly On Her Amex — But It's Made Her $705,000 In Interest

For over 40 years, Suze Orman has been a trusted voice in personal finance. In a recent episode of her "Women & Money" podcast, she shared a personal story that's part financial lesson, part blueprint for long-term wealth.

Despite her current financial success, Orman revealed that she still pays $700 a month on her American Express card — but not for shopping. That $700 has helped her earn more than $705,000 in interest.

Here's how she did it — and what the takeaway could be for everyday investors.

A Simple Strategy With Lifelong Payoff

Back in the early days of her financial journey, Orman admits she didn't fully trust herself with money. To build discipline, she committed to investing a fixed amount every month.

Her strategy? She set up a recurring $700 charge to her Amex card that automatically funded an annuity. The annuity, offered by American Express at the time, guaranteed a 5% return.

She's been doing it ever since.

That $700 a month adds up to $8,400 a year. Over four decades, she's contributed $336,000 in total. Thanks to the power of compound interest, that account has now grown to over $1 million — including $705,000 in interest earned.

Why It Worked: Consistency and Compounding

Orman tells this story to highlight a few timeless principles. First, she automated her savings. By committing to the monthly Amex charge, she eliminated the temptation to skip a payment or spend the money elsewhere.

Second, she gave her investment time to grow. Compound interest — where interest earns more interest — is most powerful over decades. In her case, that 5% annual return didn't just add up; it multiplied.

Finally, she stuck with it. Even now, she still makes the $700 monthly contribution. The annuity currently earns about $50,000 in interest each year — far more than she contributes.

"True Wealth Is Built Little by Little"

Orman's message wasn't just about her annuity. It was about mindset. "True wealth is built little by little, month by month," she said. It's not about hitting it big with one stock or timing the market. It's about consistent saving, smart investing, and giving your money time to grow.

She also cautioned against focusing on consumption over savings. While it's easy to think money is for enjoying life — vacations, new cars, or brand-name goods — Orman told her listeners that money's primary role is to provide security, especially when you can no longer work.

What It Means for Investors Today

For listeners wondering how to build wealth in today's market, Orman emphasized the importance of having a long-term plan. Whether you’re investing in individual stocks, ETFs, or annuities, she advised thinking about your future — not just the next big gain.

Her story also highlights that you don't need a large lump sum to begin. A steady monthly contribution, even a modest one, can grow into something significant over time.

As Orman put it, "You build it one paycheck at a time, one investment at a time, one savings account at a time."

