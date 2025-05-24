A 36-Year-Old Guy Wonders If He Should Take A Pay Cut To Move Back Home: 'I'm A Single Dude, No Debt, No Kids'

It's not a bad thing to live with your parents. Multi-generational households have become more common as young professionals and their parents seek to save money and fortify their finances. Caregiving has also fueled this trend.

However, one 36-year-old is conflicted. He makes $100,000 at his current job but will only earn $75,000 if he moves back with his parents. On one hand, he's making less money. However, he will also save money since he no longer has to pay rent.

Don't Miss:

"I'm a single dude, no debt, no kids," the 36-year-old shared with the Personal Finance Reddit community when sharing his thoughts.

Here's how the Reddit community responded.

Today's Best Finance Deals

Quality Of Life Decisions Are Worth It

The Redditor hinted that moving with his parents would boost his mental health. That was all some people in the comments needed to hear.

"Don't worry about the money. Do what's gonna get you feeling well," one commenter stated.

While it's nice to have a good salary, health comes first. Furthermore, this isn't a sharp cut, since the Redditor is only going down from $100,000 to $75,000. The 36-year-old could pick up a side hustle and learn new skills if he wants to close the gap.

Trending: Maker of the $60,000 foldable home has 3 factory buildings, 600+ houses built, and big plans to solve housing — this is your last chance to become an investor for $0.80 per share.

Save Money While You Live In Your Parents' House

The 36-year-old also has a tremendous opportunity to save money while living with their parents. We don't get a breakdown of the Redditor's expenses, but taking away rent can lead to significant savings.

There's more to this decision than money, but if finances were the sole factor, the Redditor should see how their expenses will change if they move back with their parents. Rent is the most obvious cost, but will the Redditor save $25,000 per year by moving back home? If the 36-year-old rents in an expensive city, it's very likely that he will save money, even with the reduced salary.

However, there are other variables to consider. Food and other essentials may be more expensive where the Redditor currently rents. The 36-year-old may also adjust their spending habits upon moving home, which can also boost his net worth.

See Also: Nancy Pelosi Invested $5 Million In An AI Company Last Year — Here's How You Can Invest In Multiple Pre-IPO AI Startups With Just $1,000.

Build A Financial Cushion Before Starting A Family

It's unclear if the 36-year-old wants to start a family. Even if he doesn't want to raise a family, it's good to be in the mindset of wanting to pursue that route in the future. That way, the Redditor will be more prudent with his finances, knowing that he might have to support children.

Living with your parents can help you save up for a down payment, especially if you stay with them for years. Housing is the biggest expense for most people, so making a big down payment can make your future years much easier.

The 36-year-old is lucky to be in a position where his family will welcome him home with open arms. Not everyone has that setup, but the people who have this opportunity should capitalize on it for as long as possible.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock