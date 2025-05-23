'Nobody Is Holding A Gun To My Head' Says 89-Year-Old Costco Co-Founder Who Still Goes To Work Because He Loves It

Costco co-founder Jim Sinegal still visits the company's Issaquah, Washington, headquarters every Tuesday just because he enjoys it.

“Nobody is holding a gun to my head,” Sinegal said during a 2016 speech at Loyola Marymount University, highlighting his voluntary commitment to the company he helped build.

Sinegal may have stepped down as CEO in 2012, but he’s far from done. And he's not alone. A growing number of older Americans are rethinking retirement, blending passion with purpose well past traditional working years.

Don't Miss:

Today's Best Finance Deals

Work Feels Different When You Love What You Do

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal last month, Sinegal said his drive comes from his early mentor, Sol Price, the retail visionary behind FedMart. Sinegal started bagging groceries at 18 and went on to co-found Costco with Jeff Brotman in 1983. More than 40 years later, he's still walking the aisles—and loving it.

"I think to be successful, you've got to be pretty focused," he said. His personal rule of thumb? "Worry about your livelihood, your health, and your family. Anything else is a bonus."

Costco's Still Crushing It at the Register

Costco is keeping up the momentum. For its Q2 2025, which ended on Feb. 16, the company reported $62.53 billion in net sales, a 6% increase compared to the same period last year.

CFO Gary Millerchip said on an earnings call that Costco’s U.S. and Canada membership renewal rate stood at 93%, with a global rate of 90.5%. He highlighted significant growth in digital initiatives, noting that e-commerce sales saw double-digit increases in categories like home furnishings and sporting goods.

Trending: Maker of the $60,000 foldable home has 3 factory buildings, 600+ houses built, and big plans to solve housing — this is your last chance to become an investor for $0.80 per share.

The Rise of the Encore Career

Costco isn't the only place where seniors are clocking in. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the labor-force participation rate for Americans ages 65 and older reached 19% in April. Among those 75 and older, it's now over 8%, the highest ever recorded.

That trend isn't just economic. Retirees were more likely to show signs of depression than those who continued working, even part-time, according to a long-term study cited by The Times of London.

The research, as reported by The Times, tracked 27,500 Americans over the age of 50 for an average of 14 years. Those who had retired reported more frequent feelings of sadness and a sense that "everything is an effort," suggesting that continued engagement in work may help support mental well-being.

See Also: Nancy Pelosi Invested $5 Million In An AI Company Last Year — Here's How You Can Invest In Multiple Pre-IPO AI Startups With Just $1,000.

Figuring Out Who You Are Beyond the Job

According to MarketWatch, retired Harvard Business School professor Teresa Amabile spent a decade studying how people transition into retirement. In her book, "Retiring: Creating a Life That Works for You," she outlines four key stages: deciding when to retire, detaching from work, exploring new roles, and forming a fulfilling new routine. Skipping these steps can leave retirees feeling adrift.

Amabile emphasizes that retirement isn't just about finances—it's about finding purpose through meaningful activities like mentoring, volunteering, or staying engaged, much like Costco's Sinegal.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock