These Are The Most Expensive High Schools In America — How Are Parents Affording $60K+ A Year?

For most families, high school means public education or a reasonably priced private school. But for a select group, high school tuition now rivals — or even exceeds — the cost of a year at many colleges.

Some elite private high schools charge more than $70,000 a year in tuition alone, raising the question: how are families managing to pay for it?

Tuition Costs That Rival College

According to the Education Data Initiative, the average annual tuition for a U.S. private high school is $16,420. But that's a far cry from what families are paying at the most exclusive institutions.

GoBankingRates reports that the most expensive high schools in America are concentrated in major metro areas like New York, Boston, and parts of California:

Thacher School — Ojai, California: $77,880 The Lawrenceville School — Lawrenceville, New Jersey: $73,220 Episcopal High School — Alexandria, Virginia: $72,000 St. Andrew's School — Middletown, Delaware: $69,400 Woodberry Forest School — Woodberry, Virginia: $67,650 Avenues: The World School — New York: $65,850 The Spence School — New York: $65,846 The Hotchkiss School — Lakeville, Connecticut: $65,490 St. Paul's School — Concord, New Hampshire: $65,000 Culver Academies — Culver, Indiana: $65,000 Convent of the Sacred Heart — New York: $64,610 Marymount School of New York — New York: $64,600 The Hewitt School — New York: $64,550 The Brearley School — New York: $64,100 Milton Academy — Milton, Massachusetts: $63,950

For context, Education Data Initiative reports the average cost of private university tuition in the U.S. is $35,248. That means some high schoolers are paying more than double the average college student — before even earning a diploma.

What Do These Schools Offer?

Why are families willing to pay so much? Part of the answer lies in what these schools provide.

Top schools like Milton Academy in Massachusetts, St. Paul's School in New Hampshire, and Avenues: The World School in New York offer rigorous academics, low student-to-teacher ratios, and expansive extracurricular programs. Students might learn in state-of-the-art science facilities, study abroad, or participate in unique leadership programs. Many schools also emphasize character development, global citizenship, and individualized learning.

These features — and the prestige that often comes with attending an elite institution — can open doors to top-tier colleges, internships, and professional networks.

Who Can Actually Afford This?

With price tags exceeding $60,000 a year, it’s easy to assume these schools are only for the ultra-wealthy. While many students do come from high-income families, that's not the full story.

Some schools, like St. Andrew's School in Delaware, emphasize socioeconomic diversity and provide significant need-based aid. In fact, St. Andrew's offers financial support to all admitted students based on their family's financial circumstances.

Still, it's unclear how many students at these elite schools are receiving aid. And for families without assistance, the cost can be staggering. Paying for four years of high school at one of these institutions could cost more than $280,000 — not including books, uniforms, travel, or other fees.

Making the Numbers Work

So, how do families make it work? In many cases, they rely on:

High earnings or generational wealth

Education savings accounts or 529 plans

Tuition installment plans offered by the schools

Financial aid and merit-based scholarships

Some families also make personal sacrifices to afford tuition, including taking on second jobs or downsizing their living expenses.

The Bottom Line

Elite high schools offer a unique experience, but it comes at a steep cost — often more than most American families earn in a year. For those who can afford it, the return may be access to prestigious colleges and lifelong connections. But for many others, the price tag makes these schools a distant dream.

Still, the rise in tuition at the nation's most expensive high schools reflects a broader trend in private education — one that continues to push the boundaries of what families are willing and able to pay.

