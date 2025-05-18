Grant Cardone Rips The Modern Education System: 'There's No Reason To Go 12 Years, Man'

Grant Cardone didn't do well in school, but that didn't stop him from becoming one of the most successful real estate investors in the industry. He saw how school didn't serve him and opted to homeschool his children.

Based on this backstory, it's no surprise that Cardone doesn't like the modern education system. He believes it's drawn out and needs to be changed.

"There's no reason to go 12 years, man," he said about the schooling system.

Don't Miss:

Cardone's insights, success, and experience with the education system offer plenty of valuable lessons about innovating education.

Today's Best Finance Deals

Eight Years Of Education May Be Enough

Cardone criticized the idea that students have to spend 12 years in grade school, and that doesn't even include a four-year college education. Instead of this long process, Cardone believes six to eight years of education is all that you need.

Cutting down to eight years of education allows children to start working at 14-15 years old. While it may sound far-fetched today, he mentioned that Rockefeller, Vanderbilt, and John Pierpont Morgan were all eighth-grade dropouts. School can help some people become successful, but it can also hold back people.

Cardone advocates for a quicker path to a diploma and the workforce. It's part of the reason why Cardone got his children involved in the business when they were 6 years old.

Trending: Hasbro, MGM, and Skechers trust this AI marketing firm — Invest before it's too late.

Cardone Was Ready To Work At 15

Cardone's background in education played a key role in shaping his resentment toward the current education system. He was ready to work at 15 years old and help his mom with bills. Cardone's father had passed away a few years earlier, and he felt powerless at the time to help his mother.

He explained that he had to continue showing up to school until he was 23. He was bored in the classes and also succumbed to drug addiction during that stretch. Cardone said that he was ready to knock on doors at 15, but it took him much longer to finally get that opportunity.

Children used to work at factories at much younger ages. However, those factories often produced dangerous work environments. While it was good to get children out of those dangerous workplaces, children must now wait until they are 14 to do any type of non-agricultural work.

Today, there are many jobs that don't require putting children in dangerous or intense workplaces. Cardone had his children work for him when they were young, and he believes it should be more common for children to work in their early teens or even a little before that point.

See Also: Nancy Pelosi Invested $5 Million In An AI Company Last Year — Here's How You Can Invest In Multiple Pre-IPO AI Startups With Just $1,000.

Give Children Responsibility

Cardone also mentioned in the video clip that keeping children "stuffed in classrooms" doesn't allow them to develop real skills. For instance, you can learn about selling in a textbook, but you learn the most about sales when you jump on the phone and speak with prospects.

Many schools focus on teaching theory instead of applying knowledge. The education system uses tests to measure success, but those tests often revolve around memorizing facts that most students will forget in a few years instead of actionable skills.

Skills like selling, woodwork, home maintenance, and website design can help people be prepared for the world beyond school. Cardone believes real skills like these should be taught in classrooms.

He believes that teaching real skills and shortening the path to the workplace will give children responsibility. They will know that their work is impacting businesses, whether they are employees or on the path to starting their own companies. Work can also provide a sense of purpose, but students miss out on that opportunity in their early years if they spend too much time in the classroom.

Read Next:

Invest where it hurts — and help millions heal: Invest in Cytonics and help disrupt a $390B Big Pharma stronghold .

Inspired by Uber and Airbnb – Deloitte's fastest-growing software company is transforming 7 billion smartphones into income-generating assets – with $1,000 you can invest at just $0.30/share!

Image: Shutterstock