Billionaire Charlie Munger Had 8 Kids And Said Who You Are At Birth Is Who You'll Always Be — 'I've Never Found A Way To Fix That'

Ever feel like you're stuck with yourself—no matter how many vision boards you make or how many "new you" phases you cycle through? According to the late Charlie Munger, that might not be a lack of progress. That might just be biology doing its thing.

Munger, who served as vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and was Warren Buffett's right-hand man for over four decades, wasn't one for sugarplum theories or motivational fluff. He believed people were mostly hardwired from day one—and he had the personal experience to back it up. As the father of eight kids, he'd seen enough personalities unfold in real time to feel confident in his conclusion.

In a 2019 CNBC interview with "Squawk Box" host Becky Quick, Munger explained, "I think they come into the world, to a certain extent, pre-made. And you just sit there and watch." He didn't stop there. "The shy baby is the shy adult. The booming, obnoxious, domineering baby is the booming, domineering, obnoxious adult. I've never found a way to fix that."

Munger wasn't offering parenting advice—he was making a much broader point about human nature. Whether you're raising a kid or just trying to navigate your own personal evolution, he seemed to believe the core of who you are doesn't really budge. In his words: "I can be cheerful about it, but I can't fix it. I can change my reaction, but I can't change the outcome."

This mindset was part of a larger life philosophy Munger shared during the interview. When asked by Quick about the secret to a long and happy life, he rattled off what he called "simple rules": don't envy, don't resent, live within your means, stay cheerful, and deal with reliable people. "And all these simple rules work so well to make your life better," he said, "and they're so trite."

And if you're wondering how old he was when he figured that out? "About seven," he replied. Even at that age, he said, he could spot irrationality in the adults around him. "Some older people were a little bonkers," he said. That early observation helped shape a worldview that stayed with him well into his 90s.

So if you've been blaming your quirks on your environment, your parents, or your high school gym teacher—Munger might tell you to look further back. Like, birth. His advice? Don't try to rewrite your wiring. Just figure out how to live with it—and maybe even laugh about it.

