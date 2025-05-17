McDonald's Announces Biggest Employment Initiative In 5 Years, Says It Will Hire 375,000 People This Summer

McDonald's announced it will be hiring 375,000 people this summer

This is the company's biggest employment initiative since 2020

The announcement comes after two consecutive quarters of losses for the fast food giant

McDonald's announced on Monday that it plans to hire 375,000 new employees this summer. The announcement, which was first made during a news conference with U.S. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, marks the company's largest employment initiative in five years.

New employees will help fill gaps in the company's more than 13,500 U.S. restaurants, according to media reports. They will also help staff the 900 new restaurants that McDonald's plans to open across the country over the next two years.

McDonald's is one of the largest employers in the country, with the company claiming it has employed roughly one in every eight Americans. Still, Dave Burchfield, the global people strategy director for the company at the time, told HR Reporter in 2022 that the company has "an average of 100% turnover around the globe" and is always in need of new talent.

Because of this near-constant need to bring on new employees, McDonald's typically leaves staffing up to its franchisees, and large-scale employee enlistment programs of this size are rarities.

Joe Erlinger, McDonald's USA president, told CNN that he sees hiring initiatives like this one as "win-win," as they make the company "more competitive while also positively impacting the economic and social conditions of the communities where we do business."

"I often think about the time I spent working in our restaurants as a General Manager, and it was immediately clear that crew members are the heart and soul of this brand," Erlinger said in a statement. "They go above and beyond to take care of our customers, and it's our job to take care of and create opportunities for them.

The employment initiative comes just weeks after McDonald's reported its second consecutive quarter of declining sales. In its Q1 earnings report, released on May 1, the company said it had seen a 1% drop in global sales and a 3.6% drop in U.S. sales. On the earnings call later in the day, CEO Chris Kempczinski and CFO Ian Borden, both attributed the declines to a pullback in spending from low-income consumers.

The initiative also comes at a pivotal moment for the U.S. economy. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported earlier this month that 177,000 jobs were added in April, keeping unemployment at a low 4.2%. But with Trump's tariffs causing uncertainty about whether or not unemployment will stay low, incentives like this one can go a long way in keeping confidence in the economy up.

