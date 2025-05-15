'My Mom Says We Don't Have Enough Money' Complains A Frustrated Family Member 'But I Catch Her Giving Thousands To A Megachurch Every Month'

A Reddit user recently shared a frustrating discovery in a post titled, “My mom says we don't have enough money, but I catch her giving thousands of dollars monthly to a megachurch.”

The post included a screenshot of a recent $600 donation receipt to Bill Winston Ministries. It showed $300 for tithes, $100 for missions, and $30 for the ‘Airplane Fund.’

Financial Strain and Surprising Expenses

The post blew up with responses, with many calling out how wild some of the expenses were. One user pointed out the irony of the airplane fund, saying, “Airplane Fund is literally paying for the owner’s private jet lol.” Another added, “And ‘tributes to BWM' is a typo: they meant BMW.”

Some jumped in to share their own stories about parents who put church donations ahead of basic needs. One wrote, “I grew up in one of these churches. My mom was tithing 20 percent during the ‘08 financial crisis. We were on a Spaghetti-O diet because of this sh’t. It's f**ed because the deeper you go, the worse it gets.”

Others expressed frustration over the perceived financial exploitation. One user said, “She’s correct. That’s why you don’t have enough money.”

Others noted the emotional and psychological hold these churches can have. One person commented, “She is playing slots. They promise if she gives enough that God will also make her wealthy beyond her dreams.” Another added, “Slots have better odds. Lotto has even better odds.”

The post also sparked a debate about the morals of prosperity gospel teachings, which often promise financial blessings in exchange for donations. One user summed it up by saying, “Prosperity gospel is poison.”

Some even shared advice for the original poster, suggesting they confront their mother or find creative ways to intervene. One comment read, “Make a fake version of that site, so it sends payments to your bank account instead,” while others suggested blocking the church's website at the router level or trying to educate their loved ones about the realities of financial manipulation.

Family Strain and Difficult Conversations

A lot of people also pointed out that some people keep giving money to these churches even when they can barely pay their own bills. One user reflected on a family member's situation, saying, “I work with a lady in a nursing home that receives $85 a month from Medicaid. She's constantly bugging people about a dollar here or there for a Coke or snack because ‘$85 can't buy anything.’ Few years back I learned she gives $1,000 to $1,200 to the church every year. You do the math.”

The thread became a broader discussion about the ethics of megachurches and the financial pressures they place on their followers, with some comparing the practice to a form of financial addiction. One person wrote, “They promise if she gives enough that God will also make her wealthy beyond her dreams,” showing how these churches can use emotional appeals to keep people giving.

Another commenter captured the frustration many felt, writing, “It breaks my heart to see these charlatans deluding gullible people like this. They’re cynically exploiting greed in the guise of generosity. It's infuriating.”

As the original poster hinted at confronting their mother, the thread served as a stark reminder of the deep divides such financial choices can create within families.

Image: Shutterstock