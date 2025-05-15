Man 'Cuts Off' Wife After She Spent $1,200 a Month on Food Delivery Apps, Says It's 'Egregiously' Outside of Budget — 'My Marriage Is Over'

Financial struggles and debt-related stress are key contributors to marital strain. Amid inflation and sluggish wage growth, couples are increasingly facing relationship challenges, often exacerbated by mounting mental health issues.

In October, someone posted on Reddit that his marriage was falling apart due to his wife's excessive spending on food delivery apps. He said his spouse spent $1,176 ordering food from delivery apps in just a month, after which he decided to "cut my wife off from our finances."

"This is egregiously outside of what we can afford to spend on takeout," he wrote. "And since she didn't seem willing to stop, I canceled our credit card and moved the money from our joint account into my own."

The poster said that after these steps, his wife accused him of financially "abusing" her, threw "tantrums" and threatened him with divorce. According to him, she also tried to guess his bank account password and threw out food from the refrigerator.

Taking a ‘Predatory' Loan for Ordering Food

However, the Redditor said all of this stopped after a few days. He thought his life was returning to "normal"—until he checked the garbage bin outside his home.

"When I took the last bag out before taking the bin down to the curb, I discovered half a dozen fast food bags and other takeout containers in it," he said.

The Redditor said since her wife was not ‘supposed" to have access to money, he confronted her to ask about how she was able to afford all the takeout food. After a lot of probing and questioning, he found out that his wife had taken a loan.

"Now, I thought that she had borrowed money from a friend or family member. But she had taken out one of those predatory payday loans," he said, adding that he had no clue how she got this loan approved.

He said that after taking the payday loan, his wife didn’t deposit the money in their bank account but instead started buying food from restaurant drive-throughs.

‘My Marriage Is Over'

A lot of Redditors advised the original poster that his wife was likely going through severe food addiction and needed professional help. He replied that he understood how addiction affects behavior since his sister struggled with heroin addiction for 20 years. However, he said after numerous attempts to communicate with his wife and repeated warnings, he does not "care."

"As I worked every day, my wife sat around ordering takeout and living like a queen, and when the (almost literal) gravy train stopped, she decided to imperil our financial future for more food," he wrote in a comment, adding that she never shown any signs of "remorse" on her habit.

The Redditor said he wasn't willing to spend the rest of his life with someone who used money “someone else” earned to feed their addiction by constantly ordering food.

"I told her that we would be getting divorced. So yeah. My marriage is over," he said.

Image: Shutterstock