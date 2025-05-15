Survey Reveals What Each Generation Thinks Is a 'Comfortable' Salary In 2025 — You Might Be Surprised

As prices continue to climb in 2025, many Americans are rethinking what it truly means to live comfortably. From groceries to housing, everyday expenses have shifted — and so have people's expectations around income. A recent GOBankingRates survey asked Americans from multiple generations: What salary do you think is needed to live comfortably in the U.S. today?

The results show a surprising amount of agreement across age groups — but also a few unexpected differences.

Don't Miss:

Today's Best Finance Deals

Most Americans Say $100K or Less Is Enough

Despite rising costs, more than half of the survey's 1,000 respondents – 55% – said a person can live comfortably on $100,000 or less per year. This view was common across all generations, though younger Americans were more likely to say a lower salary could still provide a good quality of life.

The responses suggest that while the idea of what's "comfortable" varies, many people believe a middle-class income can still stretch far enough in today's economy — at least with careful budgeting.

Gen Z: Modest Expectations with a Wide Range

Among those ages 18 to 24, most felt that comfort didn't require a six-figure income. About 21% said $50,001 to $75,000 would be enough, while 27% felt $75,001 to $100,000 was ideal.

Still, expectations varied. While only 3% of Gen Z respondents believed you'd need half a million dollars or more to live comfortably — the highest percentage of any generation in that range — more than 14% said a salary between $100,001 and $150,000 would be necessary.

Trending: Nancy Pelosi Invested $5 Million In An AI Company Last Year — Here's How You Can Invest In Multiple Pre-IPO AI Startups With Just $1,000.

Millennials: Views Shift Slightly With Age

Millennials, currently the largest share of the U.S. workforce according to the Department of Labor, were slightly more divided.

Among younger millennials, ages 25–34, just over 29% said a salary between $75,001 and $100,000 was sufficient. For millennials aged 35–44, that number was slightly higher at 31%. Compared to Gen Z, more millennials leaned toward needing six figures or more to feel secure.

This difference may reflect life stage. Older millennials are more likely to have mortgages, children, and other financial responsibilities, which could influence their sense of what's “comfortable.”

Boomers: A Split Between Younger and Older

Boomers showed some of the most consistent responses across age brackets, but a deeper look reveals subtle shifts.

Around 28% of those ages 55 to 64 said $75,001 to $100,000 was enough — compared to 29% of those 65 and older. However, younger boomers were more likely to say a higher salary was necessary. In fact, 45% of respondents in the 55–64 range believed $100,001 or more was needed, versus 40% of those age 65 and older.

See Also: Invest where it hurts — and help millions heal: Invest in Cytonics and help disrupt a $390B Big Pharma stronghold.

This could reflect different financial pressures: younger boomers may still be working or supporting others, while older boomers may already be drawing from retirement savings or living on fixed incomes.

The Bottom Line: Generational Gaps Are Narrower Than You Might Think

The GOBankingRates survey shows that while each generation has its own perspective, most Americans — regardless of age — believe a "comfortable" lifestyle is possible on less than $100,000 a year.

Still, perceptions of comfort can depend heavily on personal circumstances, location, and financial goals. As costs continue to rise, what feels "comfortable" may be a moving target for many households.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock