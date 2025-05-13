Donald Trump Says He's 'Pretty Busy' With Tariffs To Buy Melania A Gift — Vows To Take Her To Dinner On Air Force One Instead

"I haven't had much time to buy presents. I've been pretty busy," President Donald Trump told journalists on Air Force One on April 25 when asked if he had a birthday gift for Melania Trump.

Melania's 55th birthday was the following day.

"I'll take her to dinner on the Boeing. I'll take her for dinner on Air Force One," he said this during a press gaggle en route to Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral. "I haven't had much time to buy presents, no. We've been pretty busy. But it's working out, things are working out very well. People are starting to understand how good tariffs are for us."

Tariffs, Dinner Plans, And Discontent

Trump's remarks came just weeks after he announced sweeping new tariffs on imports from nearly every country.

On April 2, the administration imposed a 10% base tariff across the board, with China facing duties as high as 145%. In response, China introduced its own retaliatory tariffs of up to 125%, straining relations further.

Despite Trump's claims of progress, the White House has not disclosed any official agreements. In an interview with Time magazine this week, Trump said, "I've made 200 deals" to reduce tariffs.

However, no specifics or involved countries were mentioned. When pressed, he added, "The deal is a deal that I choose," asserting that meetings were underway with "very friendly countries," including China.

Chinese officials have contradicted Trump's assertions. According to the Financial Times, Beijing said it had not yet been part of any formal tariff negotiations but is open to future dialogue. Instead, China called on the U.S. to adopt a more respectful tone before any diplomatic progress can be made.

Meanwhile, public opinion in the U.S. appears at odds with Trump's trade strategy.

A Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos poll released in April shows that just 34% of Americans support the president's approach to tariffs. A significant 64% disapprove of the policy, including 51% of Republican respondents.

The poll also revealed that Trump's broader approval rating has dipped. A New York Times/Siena College survey conducted in April shows only 42% of Americans approve of his performance. Two-thirds of respondents described his presidency as "chaotic," with Independents and even some Republicans echoing that sentiment.

Despite internal projections from his administration claiming that 90 tariff deals could be struck within 90 days, trade experts remain skeptical.

Wendy Cutler, former acting deputy U.S. Trade Representative, told Reuters there's no chance of wrapping up comprehensive agreements in that timeframe. "Teeing up these decisions is going to take some serious negotiations," she said.

Image: Shutterstock