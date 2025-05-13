Whoopi Goldberg Says Americans Must 'Suck It Up' On Taxes – 'You Gotta Help The Schools Out'

Whoopi Goldberg urged taxpayers to "help the schools out" during the April 11 live broadcast of "The View."

The longtime co-host urged Americans to "suck it up" and pay higher taxes to support failing schools and public institutions, even as she acknowledged that many families are "struggling with everything on a day-to-day basis."

Goldberg's Comments Hit Amid Budget Cuts and Inflation Woes

Goldberg's remarks followed a discussion about the administration's 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs, excluding China. As she put it on-air, "We cannot depend on [the administration]. This is us… when I say us, I mean all of us."

Her comments came just days before a Senate vote to extend the 2017 Trump tax cuts, adding fuel to an already tense national conversation.

Her appeal lands as public education systems across the country brace for funding setbacks. Pew Charitable Trusts reported in January that schools are facing deficits now that pandemic-era federal funding has dried up.

Districts are also dealing with stagnant enrollment and increasing demands for services. Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that Texas passed a $1 billion school voucher bill allowing public money to be used for private school tuition — a move critics argue will siphon funds from public schools.

Goldberg defended former President Joe Biden's economic record, suggesting that Trump "ruined" the economy he inherited. While inflation hit 9% in 2022 under Biden, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that in March, inflation had eased, with the consumer price index rising just 2.4% year-over-year—the lowest rate in five years.

In Washington, the debate over tax policy continues to intensify. On April 5, Senate Republicans narrowly passed a budget resolution aimed at extending the 2017 Trump tax cuts, setting the stage for future legislation to make the cuts permanent. This move would cost nearly $4.1 trillion over a decade.

According to a December report by the Center for American Progress, extending the 2017 tax cuts would overwhelmingly benefit high-income earners, further exacerbating income inequality.

