Grant Cardone Explains Why He Doesn't Like Gifts: 'Do Not Send Me Those Chairs'

Gift giving is a normal way to express gratitude toward someone, but real estate mogul Grant Cardone isn't having any of it. He explained that 99% of the time, he won't like what you give him. While Cardone is far from a minimalist, it makes sense that he wouldn't want to hold on to something that he doesn't like.

He typically gives the gifts he receives to other people because the gifts don't resonate with him. That's why when one of his business partners offered to give him chairs, Cardone was blunt with his request.

"Do not send me those chairs," he stated.

Cardone proceeded to say that he would put the chairs in the fireplace on the same day. This brief TikTok exchange provides valuable lessons in gift giving, building relationships, and knowing what's important.

You Can Save Money By Not Sending Gifts

Cardone told his business partner that he could save $2,000 by not sending him the chairs. While you may not be gifting chairs, all of the money you can save with fewer gifts can add up.

If you don't feel obligated to provide gifts, especially near Christmas, you can put more money toward your financial goals. It's similar to putting on your oxygen mask before helping someone else with theirs. Some people get deep into debt after the holidays because they spent so much money on gifts.

Providing gifts shouldn't set you back significantly. You can opt for smaller gifts or forgo them altogether.

Build A Real Connection

Two commenters stated that they value kindness and building a connection over gift giving.

"No need to buy me a gift. Just be kind. Call me sometimes. Have dinner with me now and then. As long as I feel we are showing up for each other, that's all the gift I need," one commenter stated.

"Sometimes, the best gift is simply being present. Nothing beats genuine connection," another commenter responded.

A quick phone call can be more impactful than a $100 gift. Not only can a phone call make your friend or family member happier than a gift, but you also save money.

No Need To Upstage Each Other

If you give a gift to a friend, that friend may feel inclined to give you a gift in return. This law of reciprocity can get expensive, especially if you both try to upstage each other.

For instance, someone may send a $100 gift to a friend. That friend may respond by sending a $110 gift. Then, the gifts may get more exquisite and expensive. While gift giving can have its benefits, a quick get together may hold more value.

Constantly giving and receiving gifts can also result in a lot of things that you don't use. Cardone doesn't want any part of this cycle, and that's why he adamantly told his partner not to send the chairs.

