Mark Cuban Mocks MAGA Merch Being 'Mostly Made In China' — Says He's 'Really Curious' How Trump's Tariffs Will Hit Their Prices And Availability

If you've been anywhere near the news lately, you already know—President Donald Trump's tariffs are constantly in the spotlight. The 145% tariff on Chinese imports has everyone from big tech to small businesses scrambling, and yes, there's been plenty of worry over possible empty shelves.

But while the Federal Reserve kept rates steady this week and CEOs plotted their next moves, billionaire Mark Cuban did what he does best: he went online and said what a lot of people were probably thinking.

Cuban, who's never had a problem speaking his mind or calling out fellow billionaires, took to BlueSky on May 4 and dropped this gem:

"Given that most, if not all MAGA merch is made in China, I'll be really curious to see what happens to their pricing and availability."

That comment quickly gained traction—not just because it's Cuban, but because it pointed out a hilarious bit of irony. One BlueSky user jumped into the comments with a side-by-side photo: a MAGA cap with a "Made in China" tag next to a Biden hat proudly stamped "Made in USA."

For years, a significant portion of MAGA stuff—the very gear promoting Make "America" Great Again—hats, banners, shirts—is rumored to be produced in Chinese factories. Viral clips from Chinese state media show workers making MAGA banners and flags.

Sure, some U.S. companies manufacture campaign merch domestically, but much of what floods e-commerce sites still comes from China.

Trump campaign's official website, TrumpStore.com, continues to state that its MAGA hats are "Proudly Made in USA." Federal Election Commission filings confirm that the campaign has consistently paid U.S.-based companies for the production and distribution of its hats.

While official campaign merchandise is domestically produced, a significant portion of MAGA-themed merchandise sold through third-party vendors, especially on online marketplaces, is manufactured overseas, including in China.

Back in 2020, WJLA-TV in Washington, D.C. interviewed Rocky Granada, a vendor who sold Trump merchandise at over 60 rallies.

He proudly declared, "I work every day for Donald Trump. I live, eat, and drink for Donald Trump." But when asked about where the merchandise was made, he admitted, "Well, most of it is made in China, but we do have some stuff that's made in America." Holding up a scarf, he pointed out it was recycled cotton—one of the few American-made items he carried. Even some rally-goers were aware that their MAGA gear wasn't exactly boosting U.S. manufacturing.

On the same day as his MAGA merch post, Cuban reshared a video clip of Trump on X brushing off a question about helping small businesses deal with tariffs.

In the clip, when asked, "Are you considering tariff relief for small businesses?" Trump replied, "Why do you always mention, you know, a couple of little businesses. What about the car business? They're going to make a fortune."

Cuban didn't let that slide. He added his own response to the post, writing, "Should small businesses be ignored? Or are big industries all that matter?"

As tariffs spark fresh uncertainty—and Trump has already paused most tariffs for 90 days except for those on China—the question now isn't just about macroeconomics. It's about whether the very slogan that fueled Trump's rise might become a casualty of his own trade war.

And Cuban? He'll definitely be watching.

