Scott Galloway 'Prof G' Says 30% Of Seniors Should Lose Social Security — Richest Generation Ever Is Taking $1.2 Trillion From Struggling Youth

Social Security is once again a political powder keg — and this time, it's not just politicians stirring the pot.

As fears grow over the program's projected insolvency by 2035, New York University professor and tech entrepreneur Scott Galloway, known for his sharp and sometimes eyebrow-raising takes, says it's time for a hard reset. And his solution? Cut benefits for seniors who don't actually need the money.

"I believe somewhere between 10% and 30% of people who get Social Security right now should not receive it because they don't need it," Galloway said on a November 2023 episode of the "Prof G Show" podcast. "I'll go as high as a third of senior citizens should not be getting Social Security."

Don't Miss:

Inspired by Uber and Airbnb – Deloitte's fastest-growing software company is transforming 7 billion smartphones into income-generating assets – with $1,000 you can invest at just $0.30/share!

Maker of the $60,000 foldable home has 3 factory buildings, 600+ houses built, and big plans to solve housing — this is your last chance to become an investor for $0.80 per share.

His argument? Older Americans, as a group, are wealthier than ever. "The wealthiest generation in the history of this planet," as he puts it. Meanwhile, young people face record debt, high housing costs, and wages that haven't kept up.

"The fact that every year we affect a $1.2 trillion transfer from young people, who are not doing as well as they have in past generations, to the wealthiest generation in history means something is wrong," Galloway said.

It's a controversial stance in a country where most seniors rely on those monthly checks. But Galloway's not calling for across-the-board cuts. "I believe that nobody over the age of 65 — or maybe even under 65 — should be living in poverty. I'm absolutely not against cutting Social Security benefits for anyone who needs it."

Instead, he says the system should be means-tested, cutting off wealthier retirees who could live comfortably without Social Security.

Trending: Can you guess how many retire with a $5,000,000 nest egg? The percentage may shock you.

Today's Best Finance Deals

Why Now? The Math Doesn't Lie

Social Security's finances are a mess. Without reform, benefits could be automatically slashed by 17% in just a decade. Part of the problem? When the program started, the average American didn't live long enough to collect decades of benefits. Now, people are living longer, working longer, and the ratio of workers paying into the system to retirees drawing from it has shrunk.

According to the Social Security Administration, there were 16.5 workers for every beneficiary in 1950. By 1960, that number had already dropped to 5.1. In 2023, it was just 2.7 workers per beneficiary. The SSA projects that this ratio will continue to decline.

Even Galloway, a self-described capitalist, dismisses the idea that Social Security is just people getting back what they paid in. "The majority of people take out way more than they actually put in," he said.

He also pointed to the payroll tax cap, which limits how much high earners contribute to Social Security. In 2025, income above $176,100 isn't taxed for Social Security, meaning that individuals earning millions contribute the same dollar amount as someone making $176,100. Galloway argued this kind of imbalance adds to the system's inequities and puts more strain on younger, lower-earning workers.

See Also: If You're Age 35, 50, or 60: Here’s How Much You Should Have Saved Vs. Invested By Now

The Bigger Debate: Fairness vs. Reality

Galloway's critics say he's missing the point: Social Security is the most successful anti-poverty program in U.S. history, cutting senior poverty from around 38% to under 10%.

But Galloway counters that ignoring the math won't help anyone. As he put it, older voters have "figured out how to vote themselves more and more money. It needs to stop." And unless someone tackles the ballooning costs, younger generations will keep footing the bill.

"I think the instinct around reforming Social Security is a good one," he said. "It's something I would like to see someone take it on."

For now, that conversation remains politically toxic. But as the trust fund's expiration date creeps closer, Galloway's blunt proposal may not seem quite so radical in a few years.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock