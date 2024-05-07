Suze Orman Says You Should Be Putting 'Every Single Cent' Into A Roth Retirement Account — If Not, You Are Making A Mistake

Suze Orman, a well-known financial advisor and author, is a strong advocate for Roth retirement accounts, including Roth 401(k)s and Roth IRAs. According to Orman, these accounts provide substantial benefits over traditional retirement savings options due to their unique tax advantages and flexibility.

Suze Orman advocates for Roth retirement accounts, as highlighted in her book, "The Ultimate Retirement Guide For 50 Plus." She emphasizes the benefits of Roth accounts, “In my opinion, you should absolutely be putting every single cent into the Roth version of your retirement account.” The Roth accounts give tax benefits, where contributions grow tax-free, and withdrawals are also not taxed. This enhances the retirement fund relative to traditional taxed accounts.

Orman points out the uncertainty of future federal income tax rates. On her website, she cautions, "If you are not saving for retirement in a Roth, I think there's a good chance you are making a mistake."

The benefits of Roth accounts extend beyond their favorable tax treatment. Orman points out their flexibility, especially in estate planning and inheritance strategies. “If you’re planning to leave retirement savings as an inheritance, a Roth 401(k) is better here, too,” Orman explains. The heirs can inherit Roth accounts without the burden of income taxes, which can be a significant advantage if they are in a higher tax bracket.

Despite the clear advantages, not everyone has access to a Roth 401(k) through their employer. In these cases, Orman recommends the Roth IRA as an alternative. The Roth IRA offers similar benefits to the Roth 401(k), but with income limits for eligibility.

Moreover, Orman advises those with access to employer-sponsored retirement plans to make the most of them. “If you have a retirement account at work that matches your contribution, invest up to the point of the match. After that, fully fund your Roth IRA,” she suggests. This allows individuals to benefit from employer contributions and the tax advantages of Roth IRAs.

Orman values the flexibility of no-penalty withdrawals from Roth IRAs. Contributors can withdraw their contributions (but not earnings) at any time without penalty, irrespective of their age or the duration of funds. This feature is particularly appealing to those who may need access to their funds before retirement due to unforeseen circumstances.

Overall, Orman’s recommendation to prioritize Roth accounts when planning for retirement reflects her strategic approach to maximizing financial security. By understanding the distinct benefits of Roth 401(k)s and Roth IRAs, individuals can make informed decisions that enhance their financial well-being in retirement while also providing flexible options for their heirs.

While Orman's advice is generally sound, it’s important to consult with a financial advisor to determine the best retirement savings strategy for your circumstances. A financial advisor can consider your tax bracket, risk tolerance, and retirement goals to create a personalized plan.

*This information is not financial advice, and personalized guidance from a financial adviser is recommended for making well-informed decisions.

Jeannine Mancini has written about personal finance and investment for the past 13 years in a variety of publications including Zacks, The Nest and eHow. She is not a licensed financial adviser, and the content herein is for information purposes only and is not, and does not constitute or intend to constitute, investment advice or any investment service. While Mancini believes the information contained herein is reliable and derived from reliable sources, there is no representation, warranty or undertaking, stated or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information.