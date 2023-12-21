Can I Make More Money By Investing $10,000 In The S&P 500 Or An Annuity?

Loading... Loading...

Deciding where to invest $10,000 for retirement requires understanding the options available. Two popular choices are the S&P 500 and annuities. Each has unique attributes, benefits and risks, which are crucial to consider when planning for retirement.

The S&P 500: Performance And Projections

The S&P 500 index tracks the performance of 500 large companies listed on U.S. exchanges. It’s a live indicator of the strength of U.S. equities​​. Recent forecasts suggest varied expectations:

For 2023, the S&P 500 is projected to end at around 4,496, a 17% increase from the end of 2022​​.

Looking toward 2024, estimates from strategists put the average target at 4,836, indicating a 6.3% advance​​.

Goldman Sachs predicts the index might rise to 4,700 by the end of 2024, with a total return of about 6%, including dividends​​.

FactSet’s consensus suggests an 11% increase in bottom-up EPS for the S&P 500 in 2024​​.

These projections imply modest growth, but investors should be mindful of market volatility and the impact of economic factors on stock prices.

Annuities: Advantages And Risks

Annuities offer guard against market and longevity risks​​. They have several pros:

Guaranteed income and tax-deferred growth​​

Customization options and the provision of a “personal pension”​​

Annuities also have notable cons:

Complex with high upfront costs​​

High fees and limited access to funds​​​​

Not all annuities protect against market downturns, and inflation may affect income payments​​

Comparing Earning Potential On $10,000

S&P 500

Assuming an average annual return rate of about 10% (a typical historical average), a $10,000 investment in the S&P 500 could potentially grow to approximately $25,937 over 10 years.

Annuities Investment

Multiyear guarantee annuity (MYGA): With an average return rate of 3.5%, a $10,000 investment could grow to about $14,106.

With an average return rate of 3.5%, a $10,000 investment could grow to about $14,106. Fixed indexed annuity: With an average return rate of 5%, a $10,000 investment could grow to about $16,289.

With an average return rate of 5%, a $10,000 investment could grow to about $16,289. Variable annuity: With an average return rate of 6.5%, a $10,000 investment could grow to about $18,771.

With an average return rate of 6.5%, a $10,000 investment could grow to about $18,771. Single-premium immediate annuity (SPIA): With an average return rate of 1.5%, a $10,000 investment could grow to about $11,605.

These figures are based on average return rates and historical data. Actual returns can vary based on market conditions, annuity contract terms and other factors. While the S&P 500 offers potential for higher returns, it also comes with greater market risk. Annuities, on the other hand, offer more stability and guaranteed income but generally yield lower returns and may have restrictions on fund access.

Making The Right Choice

The decision between the S&P 500 and an annuity depends on individual financial goals, risk tolerance and retirement timeline. While the S&P 500 offers the potential for higher returns and liquidity, it comes with market risks and requires active management. Annuities provide guaranteed income and protection against market volatility but are less flexible and come with higher fees.

For those seeking long-term growth and are comfortable with market fluctuations, the S&P 500 might be more appealing. Conversely, people prioritizing stable, guaranteed income and wanting to avoid market risks might find annuities more suitable.

It’s a good idea seek personalized guidance from a financial adviser who can consider your financial situation and retirement goals. This professional advice can help you navigate the complexities of investment choices and ensure a well-informed decision for a secure and comfortable retirement.