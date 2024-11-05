Giving Traders What They Want: The Trading Pit Adds NinjaTrader Integration

When it comes to trading, speed is of the essence. To be successful, traders need access to fast trading platforms, customizable tools and deep insights into market moves. The Trading Pit, a proprietary trading firm, knows that – which is why it just added integration with NinjaTrader to its arsenal of trading platforms.

It makes sense that The Trading Pit would integrate with the NinjaTrader platform. After all, NinjaTrader has a reputation in the market for its speed, efficiency and customizable features, reports The Trading Pit. NinjaTrader is also something the trading firm says customers were clamoring for, and since it's committed to giving its prop traders what they want, integration with NinjaTrader was a no-brainer.

"Traders have shown great enthusiasm for the NinjaTrader platform, renowned for its speed, efficiency and customizable features," wrote The Trading Pit when announcing the integration. "At The Trading Pit, we've always prioritized listening to our community, and this integration is a clear reflection of that commitment. By offering NinjaTrader with its Prime Futures challenges, The Trading Pit provides prop traders with the precision and control needed to excel in the competitive futures market."

The Trading Pit is committed to meeting the demands of its traders. To learn more about its offering, click here.

Empowering Traders With Platforms And Tools

Liechtenstein-based The Trading Pit, with offices in Spain and Cyprus, is a proprietary trading firm that offers traders the chance to hone their skills on cutting-edge simulated platforms. The firm says it empowers traders to enhance their strategies while earning up to 80% of their simulated profits. The Trading Pit offers a diverse range of trading challenges aimed at cultivating and identifying trading talent. To achieve that, the company offers comprehensive support, including educational resources, mentorship and personalized tools.

What The Trading Pit says sets NinjaTrader apart from its rivals is its advanced functionalities that enable futures traders to execute strategies with accuracy and precision, tailor trading environments to individual preferences and gain deeper insights into market movements. Combine that with The Trading Pit's other integrations, including Tradovate, which is a commission-free futures trading platform and TradingView, which provides charting and analysis tools, and The Trading Pit says it marks the beginning of a new chapter for the trading firm. One in which innovation meets trader-focused solutions.

“In addition to NinjaTrader, traders will enjoy seamless access to the Tradovate Trading platform, all with the same user account,” added Daniela Egli, CEO of The Trading Pit. “We are also pleased to offer the TradingView add-on for free to all our customers, enhancing their analytical capabilities at no extra cost.”

The Futures Market Growth Trajectory

The Trading Pit's commitment to offering traders access to robust platforms and tools to test out their strategies comes as the futures market continues its long-term growth trajectory. Last year the total volume of trading reached 137.3 billion contracts, up 64% year-over-year. It marked the sixth year in a row in which trading activity in the global listed derivatives market set a record. The Asia-Pacific region saw the largest increase, followed by North America, Latin America and Europe.

The integration of NinjaTrader also supports The Trading Pit's efforts to expand into new markets, including the U.K., Canada and the U.S., places NinjaTrader has a strong following, reports The Trading Pit. The collaboration aims to attract futures traders and members of the NinjaTrader community, offering them what the company says is an enhanced trading experience and funded accounts.

Proprietary trading firms use their own money to make trades, so it behooves them to find talented traders and provide top-notch support so everyone can thrive. The Trading Pit is betting its integration with NinjaTrader, coupled with Tradovate and TradingView achieves that. To learn more about how The Trading Pit empowers its traders, click here.

Featured photo courtesy of The Trading Pit.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.