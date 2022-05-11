How One Customer Focused Innovation Lab Is Forecasting The Future, And What That Could Mean For Digital Tools

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

How data can help leaders understand consumer profiles and provide better experiences.

In 2022, technology is so tied to our personal experiences that many of us cannot function without it. When was the last time your phone was lost or broken for an extended period of time? Did you feel unsafe and disconnected? Can you remember the last time you went to an ATM to get cash? Chances are, you use digital tools to manage every important element—social, health, financial, etc.—of your life. We rely on digital tools to keep our lives running.

As consumers work to find their place in the metaverse, their digital needs will evolve and change. In the technology space, this means that consumers’ needs will become more complex and unique. We have already seen a shift toward more personalized digital experiences in the last few years. Consumers expect companies and brands to tailor their marketing, design, and development to each user’s unique needs and interests.

In order for contemporary companies to be equipped for this future of highly personalized digital experiences, they must think ahead. Leading research and innovation lab ATB Ventures has developed a new framework through which organizations can understand and prepare for our collective digital future. Humans of 2030+ is an extensive holistic wellness forecasting framework that helps companies predict and prepare for the future of consumer needs.

Personalizing service tech for the future of consumers

Contemporary companies must be ahead of the curve. They need to create and implement digital tools long before users come to need them. As the millennial generation ages, for instance, all elements of retirement planning and after-life financial disbursement will need to be digital, and this is even more true as Gen Z enters the workforce and begins building their wealth and financial strategies.

To prepare for an economy that is almost entirely digital, service tech companies need to understand their consumers and infer about their future needs. The Humans of 2030+ project helps companies do just that by building detail-oriented consumer profiles based on data. The organization conducted extensive research to identify the core needs of user groups—needs that won’t change even when context shifts rapidly.

This detail-oriented, data-driven approach to user profiles is an essential component of any technology company’s future planning. In order to develop technology that serves users’ personalized tech needs, they must understand the larger scope of needs and concerns users face each day. This means that, for example, service companies should take care to measure other aspects of everyday consumers’ lives, like their satisfaction at work, their personal relationships, and how they approach and respond to challenges.

In order to create the personalized tech tools that consumers expect, contemporary companies must understand their consumers at a deep and intimate level.

Prophetic technology that serves the users of the future

Tech providers must take prophetic steps to serve their users. This means leveraging data about user experiences to make predictions for the future. With personalized data tools in their hands, contemporary companies will be able to understand future concerns and problems that consumers may face. This prophetic approach must be built into the narrative that shapes the future of how people leverage digital tools in their everyday lives.

It’s never too soon to start investing in the future of the consumer experience. In fact, tech companies should begin now. Consumers need to know that their service providers have an eye toward the future and are preparing to serve them as their needs change. This approach is like killing two birds with one stone because it both serves the consumer in their current state and in their future state. They will be satisfied in the present to know that their service providers are preparing ahead of time, and they will be served in the future by that same preparation.

The future of technology is personalized and prophetic. Contemporary companies must draw from data to understand their consumers’ unique needs and create better experiences based on that information. We rely on digital tools to function in our world. It’s time for companies to become smarter and more future-oriented, so customers can have peace of mind and assurance about the future of their finances.

