How AI Can Supercharge Your Business' Efficiency And Revenue

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

In the wake of uncertain economic times, many business leaders look to cutting costs as a way of staying afloat. But cutting costs isn’t the only option — it’s simply the most cut and dry. But being straightforward doesn’t always mean strategic. As we turn the corner into a digitally optimized workforce, there are more strategic and effective strategies that business leaders can (and should) put in place to cut costs without cutting staff or necessary supplies.

The old idiom “time is money” is not only true — it’s a key point that many overlook. Instead of focusing on slashing budgets and lay-offs, businesses need to seriously consider where time (and therefore, money) are being wasted. Lots of emerging technologies can help in this evaluation — predominantly, AI.

AI, or artificial intelligence, is a wide-ranging branch of computer science that involves building intelligent machines capable of doing tasks (otherwise known as “machine learning”). But it’s more than that — it’s augmented intelligence as well. In the past, these tasks typically required human intelligence to complete, but with advances in this branch of technology, machines can take on most repetitive and mundane tasks for businesses.

So how can AI help supercharge your business and save (or even make) you money in the long run? Here’s how.

AI Can Amplify Your Marketing Budget

Customers and buyers are becoming more and more intelligent every day. At this point, they are used to social media and the typical gimmicks companies use to push products. That’s why marketing teams need to work more intelligently in order to make a difference in their annual fiscal revenue.

So how can AI help? AI can help you predict the exact type of communication your customer wants and when they want it. Traditionally, marketers have to look through mountains of data from a variety of different sources — research, phone calls, emails, social media metrics, and more. Having a person spend hours of their time sifting through this data simply isn’t as efficient as letting AI and machine learning do the job. One company, Revenue.io, uses the power of AI to run comprehensive models that help companies see patterns and themes begin to emerge far earlier than a human, alone, could identify them. Early access to trends and patterns helps marketers pivot strategies that aren’t working and amplify the ones that are. This enables marketing departments to optimize their efforts, ultimately saving time and money.

AI Can Help You Retain Top Talent

Tons of people are leaving the workforce. The Great Resignation just goes to show that people are reevaluating who they are and what they do. If companies aren’t providing their staff upward mobility and comprehensive tools to give them a better worker experience, they aren’t going to stay.

A key point leaders often neglect is that a great customer experience is best provided by a happy staff. If workers are dissatisfied, it shows up in your company’s effectiveness and public perception. Companies can use machine learning and data gleaned through AI to track worker satisfaction and how it ties to customer experience. The right data acquired efficiently through AI can help companies better understand their customers and their staff—creating higher rates of employee retention, which cuts the costs of recruiting, hiring, and onboarding.

This helps companies pinpoint exactly what they should do to improve morale and customer experience rather than trying a bunch of different things without clear direction. Figure out what works and what doesn’t and refocus your efforts on data-backed strategies.

AI Can Optimize the Buyer Journey

Buyers are getting more and more intelligent. This isn’t news. Sellers have to be attuned to consumers’ wants and needs, and serve them the right products at the right time. Remember, many people are involved in different stages of buying decisions, whether you’re in a B2C or B2B company. Companies have to track every user’s engagement and communication to learn about their behaviors and what yields outcomes. Maximizing customer satisfaction by looking across all solutions, architecting those solutions, and helping companies optimize is a key function of Revenue.io’s AI-backed solution and the strategy that helps them reach and convert buyers for their clients.

The time for generalized suggestions has come and gone. This has a synergistic effect that gives you a much better ROI on your investment with AI and provides customers with a better experience. Companies that want to stay ahead and increase their effectiveness year over year should look to AI-powered solutions to help make a difference in their organizations.

Image sourced from Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.