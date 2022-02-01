 Skip to main content

Will Fed Rate Hikes Beat Expectations, Again?
CME Group  
Advertiser Disclosure This post contains sponsored advertising content. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
February 01, 2022 8:24am   Comments
The last three times the Fed raised rates, in 1994-95, 2004-06, and 2015-18, it beat expectations as reflected in Fed Funds futures.

Watch the full video on the CME website here.

This article was submitted by an external contributor and may not represent the views and opinions of Benzinga.

Originally posted here...

 

Posted-In: CME Group Partner ContentOpinion Economics Federal Reserve