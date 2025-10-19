Big Sky, Montana Tops Expedia's 2026 Trending Travel List With 92% Surge in Interest

Big Sky, Montana, has been ranked the top trending travel destination for 2026, according to a new report from Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE), along with Hotels.com and Vrbo.

The report ranks 10 global destinations based on a rise in flight and lodging searches on Expedia, using data from 24,000 travelers worldwide over the past year.

Big Sky Leads With 92% Search Increase

Big Sky saw a 92% surge in search interest, according to the report. The Rocky Mountains town, located about an hour from Yellowstone National Park, has long been known for its top-tier outdoor activities—skiing and snowboarding in the winter, and hiking, mountain biking, and rafting in the summer, said Melanie Fish, a travel expert for Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo, according to CNBC Make It.

Fish cited an “evolving dining scene, growth in family-friendly offerings, community events and cultural activities” as factors.

Okinawa Ranks Second With 71% Growth

Okinawa, a chain of subtropical islands in southern Japan, ranked No. 2 on the list with a 71% increase in searches. Expedia highlighted the destination for meeting its "Smart Travel Health Check" standards, which align with principles set by the World Travel and Tourism Council.

Complete Rankings Released

Sardinia, Italy came in third with a 63% increase in searches.

Here's how the rest of the top destinations stack up, based on year-over-year search growth from global travelers.

Rank Destination Country Popularity (%) 4 Phu Quoc Vietnam 53% 5 Savoie France 51% 6 Fort Walton Beach United States 45% 7 Ucluelet Canada 44% 8 The Cotswolds United Kingdom 39% 9 San Miguel de Allende Mexico 30% 10 Hobart Australia 25%

