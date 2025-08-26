Southwest Airlines Will Charge Passengers Who Cannot Fit In A Single Seat Starting January

Southwest Airlines Co. LUV will eliminate its longstanding policy of providing complimentary additional seats for passengers who cannot fit in a single seat, effective January 27, 2026, when the carrier transitions to assigned seating.

Policy Change Marks End of Open Seating Era

The Dallas-based carrier’s new policy represents a significant departure from its current “Customer of Size” accommodation. Under existing rules through January 26, 2026, passengers who require extra space can receive complimentary additional seats if available after arriving at the airport.

Beginning January 27, 2026, passengers requiring additional seats must purchase them at the airport at prevailing day-of-travel fares, plus applicable seat fees. This change coincides with Southwest’s historic shift from open seating to assigned seats.

Current vs. Future Policy Framework

Under the current open-seating model, Southwest defines space requirements by armrest boundaries and offers post-travel refunds for proactively purchased extra seats if flights depart with available space.

The new assigned-seating policy eliminates complimentary accommodations. Passengers who arrive without purchasing required additional seats face mandatory airport purchases or rebooking to flights with adjacent seat availability.

Financial Impact on Passengers and Revenue

Southwest maintains its 90-day refund policy for extra seats purchased in advance, provided flights depart with open seats and both seats are in matching fare classes. The carrier continues prohibiting seat purchases solely for personal space preferences.

