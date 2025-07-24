US Passport Slides To Lowest Rank In Decades As Visa Waiver Deals Stall

The U.S. passport has slipped to No. 10 on the Henley Passport Index, its weakest showing since the ranking began two decades ago, according to the index's July update released this week.

What Happened: The quarterly list, compiled from International Air Transport Association travel‑freedom data and refined by London‑based Henley & Partners, counts how many destinations a passport holder may enter without obtaining a visa in advance.

American travelers can now enter 182 countries visa‑free, down four from last year and 11 fewer than top‑ranked Singapore, which enjoys access to 193 destinations. The United States shares its 10th‑place tie with Iceland and Lithuania. In 2014, the U.S. sat in first place but has slid steadily amid lagging visa‑waiver deals.

Second place goes to Japan and South Korea, whose citizens enjoy 190 visa‑free destinations. Seven European Union passports, including France, Germany and Italy, share third with access to 189 countries, while another seven EU nations occupy fourth with 188. Greece, Switzerland and New Zealand sit fifth. Afghanistan remains last, with its passport unlocking just 25 destinations.

See Also: Elizabeth Warren Slams Trump Administration’s Paramount-Skydance Approval, Calls It ‘Wink-Wink Deal’ Signaling President Is Open For Business

Why It Matters: Washington's standing reflects tougher vetting rules and stalled reciprocity talks. American passport holders can visit 182 of 227 destinations without a visa, but the United States grants visa-free entry to only 46 nationalities, dropping it to 80th on the Henley Openness Index, which is just above Iraq and far below its 10th-place rank on the Henley Passport Index.

The introduction of a $250 "visa‑integrity fee" for select foreign visitors is a move critics warn may chill counter‑deals. A State Department spokesperson in a statement shared with CBS said, “While international passport rankings may vary based on methodology, our focus remains on facilitating secure, efficient, and reciprocal travel for American citizens and foreign nationals alike.”

For Americans, the downgrade won't immediately change border rules but signals shrinking mobility just as post‑pandemic travel rebounds worldwide.

Photo Courtesy: KieferPix on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: