'Who You Spend Your Time With Shapes Everything' — Investor Kevin O'Leary Warns Harvard Students Against Surrounding Themselves With Mediocrity

"Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary issued a scathing critique of the consulting industry, calling it a "waste of a soul and a life" for graduates of elite institutions like Harvard University.

Speaking to Fox Business about the career choices of top students, the "Shark Tank" investor said that for decades, Harvard has functioned as a "farm production unit for consultants." He estimates that roughly one-third of every class chooses this path.

His main objections center on the lack of consequential decision-making in the field.

Don't Miss:

Missed Nvidia and Tesla? RAD Intel Could Be the Next AI Powerhouse — Just $0.81 a Share

Buffett's Secret to Wealth? Private Real Estate—Get Institutional Access Yourself

"I consider [consulting] to be a waste of a soul and a life because they never make a decision of consequence," said O'Leary, who sometimes teaches at Harvard. "They live in a sea of mediocrity, and they eventually go to consulting hell, which is the lowest level of hell."

O'Leary's message revolves around the principle that who you spend time with influences what you're going to end up doing.

"Who you spend your time with shapes everything," O'Leary wrote in a post on X.

For the other two-thirds of the Harvard class focusing on new ventures, O'Leary is more encouraging, aligning their ambition with the core of American economic history. The country's strength, he said, has always been rooted in the entrepreneur.

Trending: Wall Street's $12B Real Estate Manager Is Opening Its Doors to Individual Investors — Without the Crowdfunding Middlemen

Children who grow up with an entrepreneurial parent who they see working 18 hours a day create a culture that rubs off, he said.

O'Leary has criticized consulting as a career in the past. In a post on TikTok, O'Leary said that while he respects consulting firms, he isn't interested in teaching people to be consultants

"That really is a slow grind down to hell on earth," he said. "Why anybody would burn all those hours while someone else makes money and you do nothing of consequence, I just don't get it,"

In a LinkedIn post, he explained that he never hires consultants because they've never managed anything.

See Also: 7 Million Gamers Already Trust Gameflip With Their Digital Assets — Now You Can Own a Stake in the Platform

"They don't make any decisions of consequence," he said. "Their opinions are valuable but they haven't learn [sic] much. They hope from one sectorial business to another lying their lives in well-paid mediocrity."

Several consultants took issue with O'Leary's LinkedIn post.

"As consultants, many of us have held high-level roles within various companies, taking on critical decision-making responsibilities," one man wrote. "Transitioning from one organization to another allows us to gain a broader perspective, as we encounter diverse environments, projects, teams, and company cultures. This wealth of experience enables us to provide invaluable insights helping businesses position their products and strategies more effectively in different markets."

Read Next: Bill Gates Invests Billions in Green Tech — This Tree-Free Material Could Be the Next Big Breakthrough

Image: Shutterstock