Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Launches $25M Initiative To Redefine Human Aging And Conscious Evolution

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal announced on Saturday a personal investment of $25 million to launch Continue Research, a scientific collective focused on extending healthy human lifespan through open-access discovery.

Goyal, recognized as one of India's most prominent entrepreneurs, said the project aims to challenge traditional models in biology by identifying the simplest mechanisms influencing how people age.

The initiative will support independent scientists and institutions that adopt a systems-level view of the human body to find biological factors that control aging at its roots.

New $25 Million Science Collective Targets Root Causes Of Aging

Continue Research began operating two years prior to this public launch, functioning as an independent scientific effort that explores what Goyal calls “upstream biological mechanisms,” according to the company's statement. The company operates under a philosophy that small interventions targeting foundational biological processes could drive meaningful changes in how people experience aging.

Goyal structured the initiative as a research collective paired with a funding mechanism, not as a traditional corporation or startup. This hybrid model allows the organization to support scientists globally while maintaining its core mission of identifying simple solutions to complex aging questions.

The funding framework breaks into two distinct categories. Moonshot grants provide between $50,000 and $250,000 to researchers testing ideas that seem deceptively straightforward, according to Continue Research's website. These grants allow investigators six to 12 months to explore hypotheses that traditional funding bodies might dismiss as too obvious.

Deep Dive grants range from $250,000 to $2 million and support researchers pursuing mechanistic investigations over one- to three-year periods.

Continue Research Commits To Open-Source Science And Public Data Sharing

All research generated by Continue Research and its collaborators will be made publicly available, according to the company. The initiative says that all data, protocols, and outcomes will be open source to ensure unrestricted access for the scientific community and the public.

Continue Research says its framework prioritizes accessibility, outlining that research supported by the fund should focus on interventions designed to improve health outcomes across populations. According to the company's website, researchers are expected to communicate findings in clear, straightforward language that can be understood by non-specialist audiences.

Continue Research also says that the evaluation process for funding proposals includes both scientific rigor and confidentiality. Submissions are reviewed by experts in biology and longevity from leading global institutions, with reviewers required to sign nondisclosure agreements to maintain fairness and protect applicant privacy.

The company reviews proposals each month and communicates funding decisions within four weeks.

Deepinder Goyal Diversifies From Food-Tech To Longevity Science

Goyal entered India's technology landscape in 2008 with a platform that helped digitize restaurant discovery and food delivery services. Under his leadership, the company expanded nationwide and became one of India's first startups valued at over $1 billion, according to Continue Research's statement. Zomato later reached a major milestone in 2021 when it completed its public listing on Indian stock exchanges.

The company, now operating under the holding entity Eternal, ranks among India's largest digital enterprises with a market capitalization of approximately $31 billion, according to Continue Research's statement. Eternal also became the first fully digital-native organization to be included in the BSE Sensex 30-share index, which tracks leading publicly traded companies in India.

Beyond his corporate leadership role, Goyal has provided capital and mentorship to more than 25 startups across health technology, education, finance, logistics, and consumer goods, according to Continue Research's statement.

Image: Shutterstock