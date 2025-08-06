Bryan Johnson Spent Millions To Be 18 Again—Says Novo Nordisk's Ozempic Anti-Aging Hype Is Misleading: 'Data Is Not There'

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, who spends $2 million annually on anti-aging treatments, refutes claims that Novo Nordisk AS‘s NVO Ozempic demonstrates anti-aging properties. Johnson disputed a post on social platform X suggesting the diabetes drug reverses biological aging by 3.1 years.

Anti-Aging Investor Challenges Semaglutide Research

“Data is not there yet to call Ozempic as anti-aging therapy,” Johnson wrote on X Wednesday, responding to World of Statistics’ post about clinical trial results.

Limited Study Scope Raises Questions

Johnson pointed to methodological limitations in the research. The pre-print study reanalyzed a 32-week trial involving just 84 HIV patients who developed extreme abdominal fat from antiretroviral therapy. Semaglutide reduced visceral fat by 30% and total body fat by 19% in these patients.

The apparent age reversal occurred only after dramatic fat loss and likely reflects relief from drug-induced metabolic conditions rather than direct anti-aging effects, Johnson argued.

Broader Market Implications for Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk’s stock has faced volatility amid expanding research into semaglutide’s applications beyond diabetes and obesity. The Select trial, monitoring 17,600 participants over three years, showed reduced mortality rates from cardiovascular issues and COVID-19 among semaglutide users.

Yale‘s Harlan Krumholz suggested the drug could address heart failure, arthritis, Alzheimer’s, and cancer, calling it a potential game-changer at the European Society of Cardiology Conference 2024.

Johnson’s Anti-Aging Track Record

Johnson operates Project Blueprint with 30 doctors monitoring his biological functions. His regimen aims to achieve the organs of an 18-year-old through strict protocols, including 111 daily supplements and plasma exchanges with family members.

