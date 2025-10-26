Here's Why GM Opts For Self-Developed Interface Over Apple CarPlay And Android Auto

General Motors (NYSE:GM) has declared its intention to phase out Apple CarPlay and Android Auto from its future vehicles, opting instead for its own proprietary interface.

Last week GM’s CEO, Mary Barra, announced about the company’s plan to gradually remove the popular systems from its entire fleet. This decision has already stirred up discontent among drivers.

In a conversation with The Verge, Barra explained that GM’s self-developed interface, which is powered by Google’s Android Automotive OS, will offer “a smoother, safer, and more unified user experience.” The company has already begun integrating its own system in a number of its electric vehicles.

GM is not the only automaker making this shift. Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Ford, Toyota, and Volvo are also in the process of creating their own software ecosystems.

Also Read: GM CEO on Trump’s Trade Threats: ‘We Can Adjust to Anything’—Automaker Braces for 25% Tariffs on Popular Cars Made in Mexico And Canada

A representative from GM reassured current GM vehicle owners that this announcement will not impact their existing vehicles.

“If your car supports Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, that will continue,” they confirmed.

GM’s decision to replace Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with its own interface is a strategic move aimed at gaining more control over its vehicles’ software and potentially opening up new revenue streams.

However, it also risks alienating customers who prefer the familiar interfaces of Apple and Android.

As more automakers follow suit, the automotive industry could see a shift towards more proprietary in-car software, changing the way drivers interact with their vehicles.

Read Next

U.S. Auto Industry Rebounds To 16M Sales In 2024, As GM, Ford And Toyota Drive The Push Toward Electrification