Masterclass Founder Reveals His AI Tool Stack, Says 'You Are Holding Yourself Back' If You Don't Use AI

Artificial intelligence isn't just changing how employees work, but it's also putting resistant business executives at a major disadvantage, Masterclass CEO David Rogier told Fortune.

"You are holding yourself back," he said.

Rogier didn't stop with explaining how AI is changing business. He also shared eight AI tools that he uses and explained how they have boosted his productivity.

The Eight AI Tools You Need In Your Toolkit

ChatGPT was the introductory AI tool for many people, but the landscape has evolved since its debut. Rogier told Fortune about eight AI tools that he uses:

Gamma for building slide decks

Make.com, Todoist, and ChatGPT auto-prioritize his to-do list so he doesn't have to consciously choose

NotebookLM converts long YouTube videos and academic papers into 15-minute podcast summaries

Lovable speeds up the process of creating product mockups

Claude Projects lets him get real-time feedback on new ideas. It's programmed with Masterclass' customer demographics

Suno is great for creating custom playlists for work and working out

Custom GPTs Can Boost Productivity

Rogier uses several AI tools, but he also customizes them when he can to fulfill his objectives. For instance, he has a custom version of ChatGPT, named "Davidify." This AI tool writes in David's style and allows him to save time when he's drafting emails and speeches.

"If you aren't using AI and you're a CEO, what are you doing?" Rogier told Fortune. "You're like, ‘I only want to be 80% as productive as I can be.'"

You can create a customized GPT to make any part of your life easier. Anyone can set up a customized GPT to automatically generate workout ideas, summarize books, complete copywriting projects, and fulfill other tasks.

AI Is Not A Threat If You Know How To Use It

Although there has been much talk about AI replacing jobs, there are plenty of benefits to this technology if you continue to master it. Rogier told Fortune that he views AI as "an accelerant" that can redefine how we work.

The technology has evolved considerably over the past few years, and more innovations are likely on the way. Just as Google revolutionized how we access information and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) changed how people buy products, AI tools can innovate how we work and learn new things.

Whether you like or hate AI, it's the defining technological advancement over the past decade that will continue to ripple and affect more people. Building your AI stack and learning how various AI tools work can help you capitalize on the benefits of AI instead of falling behind.

Image: Shutterstock