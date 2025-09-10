DeepL Launches $2 Billion AI Agent To Rival OpenAI And Microsoft, Promising To Automate Repetitive Business Tasks Worldwide

DeepL, a German translation startup valued at $2 billion, just fired a shot across the bow of artificial intelligence giants OpenAI, Microsoft MSFT, and Anthropic. The company launched DeepL Agent on Sept. 3, marking a move beyond translation services into the rapidly expanding enterprise AI market.

DeepL CEO Jarek Kutylowski told CNBC the agent represents a natural evolution from translation technology. “We found out that the technology is as capable of helping you whenever you’re doing research or whatever you’re doing,” Kutylowski said. “All of those tedious tasks in your office when you have to switch between different systems and take some data from one system, put it into another one, AI, and those autonomous agents, and the DeepL Agent in particular, can help solve so much better.”

Don't Miss:

Your Last Chance to Invest in Pacaso Before Their Global Expansion — Offer Ends Sept 18

They Sold Their Last Real Estate Company for Nearly $1B — Now They're Building the Future of U.S. Industrial Growth

DeepL Agent, The Business Assistant That Never Sleeps

DeepL Agent operates as what the company calls a computer using agent, mimicking human behavior by using virtual keyboards, browsers, and mouse controls. The system responds to natural language commands and can handle everything from building sales account lists to translating and publishing website content across multiple platforms.

DeepL Agent is designed for enterprise use rather than consumer applications like booking travel or ordering groceries, according to the company. It can navigate business systems, analyze data and diagrams, solve complex problems, and execute multi-step workflows from start to finish.

DeepL said the agent supports functions across sales, marketing, customer success, and localization, with early testing showing that teams saved hours from daily workloads by automating routine processes.

Trending: Bill Gates Says Climate Change ‘Needs to Be Solved' — This Award-Winning Building Material Is Tackling It Head-On

The launch comes as Amazon-backed AMZN Anthropic announced on Sept. 2 a funding round that valued the company at $183 billion post-money valuation, showing massive investor appetite for enterprise AI solutions

According to CNBC, Microsoft continues pushing its CoPilot suite while OpenAI battles for corporate customers in a market projected to explode over the next decade.

European Privacy Advantage in Enterprise AI War

Beyond functionality, DeepL is betting on a different approach to data security. DeepL’s European heritage provides a unique selling proposition in data-sensitive enterprise environments.

The company says it built multi-level safeguards allowing individual users, administrators, and management direct control over agent outputs. Users can implement “stop and check” protocols or require human-in-the-loop validation for critical decisions.

This focus on data protection and security could prove decisive as enterprises weigh AI adoption against privacy concerns. Kutylowski told CNBC that the agent draws on both DeepL’s proprietary language models and external providers.

See Also: ‘Scrolling To UBI' — Deloitte's #1 fastest-growing software company allows users to earn money on their phones. You can invest today for just $0.30/share.

IPO Questions Linger as AI Valuations Soar

The AI agent launch comes as technology listings gather momentum. Fintech firm Klarna and cryptocurrency exchange Gemini unveiled initial public offering details this week, suggesting renewed appetite for tech public offerings, according to CNBC.

Still, Kutylowski is cautious about IPO plans: “That’s not a short-term plan that we would be considering right now,” he told CNBC. The response suggests DeepL prefers focusing on product development over public market pressures while competitor valuations continue climbing.

DeepL Agent is still in beta with select customers and will become generally available in the coming months, according to the company.

Read Next: 7 Million Gamers Already Trust Gameflip With Their Digital Assets — Now You Can Own a Stake in the Platform

Image: Shutterstock