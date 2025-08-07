He Flipped A $140,000 Home, Launched A $175,000 Startup, Then Sold It For $12.5 Million — Now He Coaches His Kids' Soccer Team

After flipping a $140,000 fixer-upper, Florida-based nurse-entrepreneur Nathanael Farrelly, used the profit to launch Revitalize Specialty Infusion, a startup that sent nurses to provide in-home IV treatments.

By May 2023, he sold the company to Option Care Health OPCH for $12.5 million and stayed for a year to support the transition. "It allowed me to really focus on family," he told CNBC.

Stress Sparked A Pivot

A nursing classmate's tip about in-home intravenous therapy in 2017 showed Farrelly a calmer path than hospital alarms. The nurse recalls waking up "nauseous and just sick to my stomach," the result of overloaded hospital shifts.

Drawn to unrushed visits, he moved from a hospital step down-unit to home infusion while finishing his bachelor's and starting a master's. Although he was grateful for the baptism by fire and the lessons it brought, the early pressure lingered and ultimately shaped his views on nurse staffing and care delivery.

"I began praying for clarity, and I started to ask myself where else I could make an impact," he said. He realized the nursing shortfall was pushing many patients into hospitals for treatments that could just as safely be delivered at home.

"That's when my entrepreneurial side just expanded," he told CNBC.

In March 2020 he founded Revitalize Specialty Infusion, hiring nearby nurses to cut drive time.

Flipping Bricks, Funding Dreams

Farrelly and his wife flipped their Rhode Island home, turning a $140,000 purchase into a $310,000 sale, according to CNBC. With $80,000 in savings, they invested $175,000 to launch Revitalize Specialty Infusion.

As the COVID pandemic kept patients at home, demand for in-home therapy surged, and one cold call brought in 50 clients overnight. Farrelly avoided venture capital but used a $111,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan in 2021 to hire nurses, a loan that was later forgiven.

Farrelly stepped back after selling Revitalize Specialty Infusion in May 2023. He now splits his time between managing real estate, coaching his kids' soccer team, and investing in startups, including a friend's coffee venture and a health app. "Eight figures can either last generationally or disappear really fast through bad investments and lifestyle creep," he told CNBC.

