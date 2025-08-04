FuriosaAI Raises $125M In Series C As LG AI Research Backs Renegade Inference Chip Breakthrough

FuriosaAI has just taken a decisive step toward a new era of sustainable AI compute with a $125 million Series C bridge raise, while LG AI Research simultaneously endorsed its RNGD, chip through a major enterprise design win.

FuriosaAI's bridge funding round is aimed at scaling mass production of its next‑generation RNGD – pronounced "Renegade" – inference accelerator, a milestone that brings total funding to about $246 million and values the company at roughly $735 million. Backers of this round include Korea Development Bank, Industrial Bank of Korea, Keistone Partners and Kakao Investment.

LG AI Research Backs RNGD After Tests Validate 2.25 Times Efficiency Leap

FuriosaAI secured a major enterprise design win when LG AI Research selected RNGD for deployment with its ExaOne models, FuriosaAI says. Benchmark results show RNGD delivers 2.25 times better large language model inference performance per watt versus legacy graphics processing unit hardware.

"After extensively testing a wide range of options, we found RNGD to be a highly effective solution for deploying ExaOne models," LG's product lead, Kijeong Jeon, said in a statement. "RNGD provides a compelling combination of benefits: excellent real‑world performance, a dramatic reduction in our total cost of ownership, and a surprisingly straightforward integration."

Radical Efficiency From First‑Principles Design

Founded in 2017, FuriosaAI built its chips and software from the ground up with a first‑principles approach aimed at solving the power and cost limitations of GPUs.

"AI today is dependent on a broken business model, where the infrastructure costs and constraints of power-hungry GPUs are a critical, rapidly worsening roadblock. We're committed to solving this so that AI is truly sustainable – not just environmentally but economically as well," FuriosaAI CEO June Paik said in the statement.

According to FuriosaAI, the RNGD accelerator is based on the company's proprietary tensor contraction processor architecture, optimized for tensor-heavy LLM workloads on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's TSM 5-nanometer node.

The newly secured capital will be used to expand global manufacturing of RNGD hardware, onboard enterprise clients, and lay the foundation for a next-generation AI chip release, the company says.

FuriosaAI also recently strengthened its leadership by adding two industry veterans to its team: Jeehoon Kang as chief research officer and Youngjin Cho as vice president of the hardware department.

"With the success of Furiosa's RNGD chip and the significant design win with LG AI Research, June and his leadership team have demonstrated their ability to deliver on their audacious vision for transforming AI computing. We are thrilled to deepen our partnership as they enter their next phase of growth," PI Partners CEO Yoon D. Kang said in the statement.

Efficiency, Sovereignty, and a New AI Compute Paradigm

Data centers and enterprises are reaching breaking points with the soaring energy costs and carbon impact of GPU‑based infrastructure. FuriosaAI's RNGD accelerator delivers a new approach: inference hardware that combines higher performance per watt with a lower total cost of ownership.

For investors, FuriosaAI's combination of validated architecture, $125 million in fresh capital, and a collaboration with LG AI Research may be a rare chance to back a company challenging Nvidia’s NVDA dominance in AI inference hardware.

