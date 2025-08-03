61-Year-Old Was Thrilled To Be Laid Off And Start Retirement — Until Their Employer Offered A Role They'd Always Wanted

When a 61-year-old was laid off just before starting retirement, they saw it as perfect timing. With their Social Security benefits already approved and a severance package in hand, they were ready to start the next chapter. But then came a surprise twist — their employer offered them a new role in a department they had always been curious about.

Now, they’re facing a choice: follow through with the retirement they'd planned, or take one last job — complete with a good salary and health benefits — before stepping away from work for good.

The Unexpected Offer

In a post on Reddit, this soon-to-be retiree shared that they had planned to step away from work shortly after turning 62. The layoff came as a relief — it meant severance pay would bridge the gap until Social Security started. But then the company's offer of a new, team-leading role threw a wrench in the plan.

The role was in a department the Reddit user had long admired, but it would require leadership and client-facing work. "I don't feel I should take the job knowing I won't be around much longer," they wrote, noting that even if they accepted, they wouldn't stay beyond the end of the year.

Health Insurance: A Major Factor

One of the most pressing issues in early retirement is health insurance. Since Medicare doesn't kick in until age 65, the Reddit user would need to find coverage in the meantime if they didn't take the new job.

Many commenters pointed out the cost of buying insurance on the open market. According to Forbes, average health insurance premiums for someone in their early 60s can exceed $1,200 a month — over $14,000 a year. And that's just for a single person.

By staying employed, the Redditor could keep their employer-sponsored health coverage, possibly saving thousands while protecting against unexpected medical expenses.

Social Security and Income Strategy

Others pointed out that continuing to work — even for a year or two — could offer significant financial advantages. Delaying Social Security benefits results in an 8% increase per year until age 70. Even a modest delay could boost monthly payments for life.

Still, if the Redditor starts collecting Social Security while working, they may face taxes on their benefits depending on how much they earn. Staying under the earnings limit would be important if they don't want part of their benefit withheld.

Career Satisfaction Versus Commitment

While some urged the Redditor to take the job — especially if it's one they'd enjoy — others cautioned against stepping into a leadership role only to leave in a few months.

"If you don't plan to stay, don't take it," one commenter warned. But another encouraged them to try it anyway, pointing out that this could be a rare chance to enjoy work in a new way — perhaps even ending their career on a high note.

The Big Picture

This crossroads highlights a common challenge for older workers: balancing personal goals, financial realities, and unexpected opportunities. As one commenter shared, retirement doesn't have to be the end of working — it can be a chance to explore long-postponed interests or part-time roles that feel more meaningful.

Ultimately, the decision comes down to personal priorities. But for this 61-year-old, what started as a clean break may end up being a new beginning.

