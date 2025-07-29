The Internet Is Full Of People Bragging About Early Retirement. For Everyone Else, It Just Makes Them Feel Behind

On Reddit, there’s a running joke: someone in their twenties with millions in the bank will ask if it’s time to retire. On the other hand, most readers are barely scraping together their 401(k) contributions.

‘My Kid Is 3 Years Old And Has $14 Million’

That was the title of a recent sarcastic post on r/Fire, Reddit’s popular early retirement subreddit. The author was mocking the constant stream of over-the-top posts like “I’m 25 and have $25 million. Can I retire yet?” The post took off and sparked hundreds of responses and upvotes.

Many people felt the same way: frustrated, discouraged, and disconnected.

“This group discourages me so much,” one commenter wrote. “I’m doing good for my age and every post here makes me feel broke.”

Another joked, “Please tell me I’m being trolled and you aren’t this sheltered. I have $5K and I’m 35 in September. I make like 40k/year in a place where the median house costs something around $1.5 million.”

For those trying to save slowly and steadily, these posts can feel like salt in the wound.

“I just threw a party because at 32, I now have more than $100K in retirement accounts,” one person shared. “I’ve seen people unironically say [financial independence, retire early] is impossible for people making 150k a year and 100k in assets at 28. Trust me, you’re doing fine.”

Is This FIRE Or Just Flexing?

Some pushed back on the tone of the forum itself, saying it’s shifted from frugal living and intentional saving to outright showing off.

“These posts are often meant as a humble brag with a faceless audience,” another wrote. “It is impossible for a 40-year-old to amass $3-4 million in savings and not know whether they could retire or not.”

Others believe some posts are real but lack context. “What a lot of people here are hiding is A) how much came from inheritance/parents or B) what they gave up to get where they are. Both are miserable.”

People pointed out that FIRE was originally meant to help regular people build financial independence. Now, many feel it’s being drowned out by unattainable stories. “I’d rather see more real stuff, people grinding, figuring things out, making trade-offs,” one commenter said.

The Comparison Trap

The constant flexing isn't just annoying, but can affect mental health.

“No kidding, every time I open Reddit subs about money I feel more depressed,” one person said. “No idea how some people have so much before age 30 and also jobs at 200k.”

Another chimed in, “Comparison is the theft of joy, my friend.”

Some try to refocus the conversation. “Only compare to yourself yesterday,” one said. “Don’t worry about other people. Focus on your journey.”

Others find solace in different subreddits like r/leanfire, where modest living is the goal. As one user put it, “Unfortunately, it’s not glamorous and aspirational to live modestly off a modest portfolio, so the traffic is pretty slow there.”

Image: Shutterstock