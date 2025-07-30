If Tariffs Are That Great, 'Why Are Trump And Josh Hawley Now Pushing Rebate Checks?' Fox News Host Asks

Co-host of Fox News’ “The Five” Jessica Tarlov took aim at President Donald Trump and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) this week over their push for rebate checks funded by tariff revenue. Tarlov argued the move highlights how tariffs are hurting American consumers, not foreign competitors.

Tariffs Are ‘Taxes On Americans,’ Tarlov Says

“Trump has been creating these trade wars that have resulted in Americans paying more for goods,” Tarlov posted on X on Monday. “Tariffs are taxes on Americans — consumers pay, not foreign companies.”

During a segment on “The Five” earlier in the day, Tarlov criticized Trump’s claim that tariffs benefit the economy. She pointed out that companies like Walmart WMT have raised prices as much as 51%, and that major automakers like General Motors GM and Volkswagen have lost billions in profit.

“They’re not going to eat the tariff,” she said. “They’re going to pass it on to you.”

Tarlov questioned the logic behind the new rebate push: “If they really helped, why are Trump and Josh Hawley now pushing rebate checks? Because voters feel the rising cost of living due to tariffs.”

She added that Trump initiated nearly all of the trade wars currently affecting Americans, with the exception of China. “We essentially had favored nation [status] with the EU, being about 1% import. So 15% is a lot more than 1%,” she said, referring to tariff increases under Trump.

Hawley Proposes $600 Rebate Checks

On Monday, Hawley introduced a bill that would send at least $600 to every adult and child in America. The rebate would function like a refundable tax credit, similar to stimulus checks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Like President Trump proposed, my legislation would allow hard-working Americans to benefit from the wealth that Trump’s tariffs are returning to this country,” Hawley stated on Monday.

The U.S. Treasury Department recently reported $27 billion in customs duties for June, up $4 billion from the previous month. However, inflation also ticked up.

The rebates would be reduced for higher-income earners: joint filers over $150,000, heads of household over $112,500, and individuals over $75,000.

Trump: We’re Thinking About a Rebate

Trump himself floated the idea of rebate checks during a recent exchange with a reporter.

“We’re thinking about that actually,” he said. “We have so much money coming in from tariffs that a little rebate for people of a certain income level might be very nice.”

Trump added that paying down debt is also a priority, but confirmed rebate checks are under serious consideration.

While Hawley’s bill is in its early stages, it may face resistance in Congress. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has previously dismissed similar direct payment proposals.

Image: Shutterstock