NBA Star Kevin Durant Becomes The Latest Celebrity To Invest In European Soccer After Acquiring Minority Stake In PSG

NBA star Kevin Durant has joined a growing list of celebrities who have invested in European soccer teams with the recent acquisition of a minority stake in Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain. Durant couldn't have picked a better time to join forces with PSG. His acquisition comes on the heels of PSG winning the prestigious UEFA Champions League for the first time.

According to The Athletic, Durant's relationship with PSG will be a "strategic partnership," which will involve Durant serving as an advisor to PSG on potential NBA expansion. France already has a high-quality basketball league that has produced several top prospects. Perhaps the most notable of those prospects is 7'5" Victor Wembanyama, who was picked first in the 2023 NBA draft.

PSG's current ownership group, Qatar Sports International, or QSI, bought a majority share of the club in 2011.QSI purchased the club with the backing of the oil-rich Qatari government. It had a clear mission when they took over the club: deliver a UEFA Champions League trophy to Paris.

The Champions League is the most prestigious club competition in soccer. It pits the best teams from Europe's major soccer leagues against each other to see which team is the best on the continent. PSG accomplished that mission this year after many failed attempts and hundreds of millions spent on player acquisitions.

Although soccer's place as Europe's favorite sport is not in jeopardy, basketball has become increasingly popular across the pond. France has produced several highly talented players, such as Hall-of-Fame point guard Tony Parker, who elevated the game's profile as an integral member of multiple championship teams during his career in San Antonio. PSG further solidified its NBA connections through a clothing partnership with Nike's Jordan brand.

Then, Wembanyama was drafted and helped lead the French men's basketball team to the gold medal game of last year's Olympic Games in Paris. France's status as a hotbed for basketball talent was further solidified when a record A record six French players were taken in the 2025 NBA draft. The NBA takes notice whenever high-caliber talent begins accumulating in a particular area. France would certainly qualify.

Add that to Paris' global visibility, and it becomes easy to see why the NBA is so intrigued. PSG told The Athletic that the NBA made an informal approach in March to discuss the viability of a new venture: NBA Europe. Durant's wealth of experience in the NBA will be of incredible value to both PSG and the NBA if NBA Europe becomes a reality. Durant is a two-time world champion, and the current generation of French basketball players grew up watching him play.

Wembanyama's game is eerily reminiscent of Durant's, with the exception being that Wembanyama is six inches taller than Durant. Both players can handle the ball, rebound, and score from long range.

European sports clubs typically operate under an "academy" system, where teams develop local talent from the local population and then promote the top talent to the main club. Durant's experience at the game's top level would be a tremendous asset for PSG's basketball academy. Durant, who was just traded to the Houston Rockets, is in the later stages of his career.

This investment may be part of Durant's preparation for life after basketball. He has joined NFL legend Tom Brady and film star Ryan Reynolds as celebrities who have ownership stakes in European soccer clubs. The main difference will be that Durant is buying a stake in a team that's already playing at the top level, as opposed to fighting for promotion like Brady's and Reynold's clubs.

Image: Shutterstock