Trump's $400 Million Qatar Jet Deal Not Yet Official Despite Pentagon Taking Possession: Doha Seeks To Clarify Terms

It has been more than a week since the Pentagon announced it had taken control of the luxury Boeing 747 that Qatar "gifted" President Donald Trump, but the legal framework behind the exchange remains unclear.

What Happened: Legal operatives from Washington and Doha are continuing negotiations to determine terms for the transfer of the Boeing 747-8, followed by Qatar's request for formal clarification, according to The Hill.

Doha has reportedly demanded a memorandum of understanding affirming that the Trump administration initiated the arrangement and absolves Qatar from any future responsibility for the plane's ownership.

This comes despite Trump's repeated hints that the offer came unsolicited from Qatar's leadership, a narrative which insiders countered last week.

Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff was allegedly asked to identify potential planes soon after he took office, and Boeing pointed the Pentagon to clients with appropriate aircraft.

See Also: Second Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Emergency Tariff Powers, Hours After US Court Of International Trade Ruling

Why It Matters: On May 21, the Pentagon announced that it had officially accepted the jet, but a White House official told The Hill that "the details of the gift are being finalized by legal teams."

The jet has been a point of controversy ever since the exchange was reported. Lawmakers have questioned the jet's potential future transfer to Trump's presidential library, which could give the president personal access to a heavily modified aircraft.

Critics have highlighted that the aircraft will require expensive upgrades, with current estimates indicating $1.5 billion for initial modifications and another $500 million for post-presidency decommissioning.

Maintenance reviews suggest the aircraft is in sub-par condition and substantial investment is required to meet Air Force standards.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock